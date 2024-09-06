Blackpool coach gives verdict on what the Seasiders' ambitions should be following Steve Bruce's appointment

Richard Keogh believes Blackpool shouldn’t put a limit on what they can achieve this season.

The 38-year-old took interim charge of four games following Neil Critchley’s sacking, and will now act as a first-team coach under Steve Bruce - who was appointed earlier this week.

Steve Agnew has also joined the Seasiders as the assistant coach of the experienced manager, while Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks are also part of the backroom staff.

Keogh states there’s a lot of hard work ahead of the Blackpool squad, but is positive about what they can achieve.

“I think we’ve got a really talented group,” he said.

“In recent games, we’ve been really good, creating a lot of chances and scoring a lot of goals.

“There’s things we need to work on for sure, but I’m excited for the group - I’m sure Steve is too.

“You don’t want to put any limits on anything, because you want to keep pushing and working.

“We know we’ve got a talented group that are working hard together, so I don’t want to put limits on what we can achieve.”

