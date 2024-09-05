Steve Bruce is the new Blackpool boss | Blackpool FC

Steve Bruce has revealed the challenge he’s been set at Bloomfield Road following his appointment as Blackpool’s new boss.

But the 63-year-old admitted achieving the objective set out by Seasiders owner Simon Sadler will not be easy - especially this season.

Bruce was named as Neil Critchley’s successor on Tuesday night, with the well-travelled former Newcastle, Aston Villa and Sunderland manager signing a two-year deal with the League One outfit.

At Bloomfield Road, he inherits a squad that currently sits third from bottom in the third tier and without a league this term following four rounds of fixtures.

A poor start to the 2024-25 campaign ultimately cost Critchley his job - but it hasn’t stopped the club from remaining ambitious this term, with Bruce tasked with delivering a play-off position for the Seasiders at the season’s end.

Speaking on talkSPORT following his appointment, the former Manchester United captain conceded that would prove difficult, given the calibre of teams operating at League One level this term. But clearly reinvigorated following a near two-year break from the game, Bruce said it’s a challenge he was more than happy to accept.

When asked by talkSPORT’s Jim Whyte about what has been asked of him at Bloomfield Road, the former centre-back said: ‘Well, he (Simon Sadler) wants to get back into the Championship, and rightly so.

‘They’ve obviously had a taste of it the past few years and unfortunately missed out last year. I think they finished eighth. So the project is quite simple - can we take them into the play-offs?

‘It’s going to be very, very difficult this year with some big teams with some big budgets in the division - especially the likes of Birmingham, that’s the first one, Stockport and Wrexham are on a bit of a high, and then you’ve got the other established clubs there as well, so it’s going to be a difficult challenge - but it’s a challenge I would like to take.’

The first obstacle to achieving that goal will be Exeter, who head to Bloomfield Road after the international break on September 14.

That game will be Bruce’s maiden match in charge of the Seasiders - and one he’ll have had in his sights when he took charge of his first training session on Thursday.

October 2022 will have been the last time the new manager would have been involved on work on the training pitch, prior his West Brom exit.

Up until Tuesday, Bruce had been enjoying life away from football. However, he admitted retirement wasn’t for him and was looking forward to getting stuck into his new job.

He added: ‘Certainly, retirement wasn’t for me just yet. It was a no-brainer for me to get up and running again.

‘I’ve enjoyed doing bits of radio and a bit of media for yourselves with talk SPORT, which I’ve quite enjoyed, but there’s nothing quite like getting up in the morning with some purpose in your life and getting to work.

‘So I’m looking forward to working with the young, ambitious players in the lower divisions who are young and hungry to succeed and I hope I can help them along the way.’