Blackpool loanee Dom Ballard found the net as England’s U20s drew 1-1 in Turkey on Friday night.

The 19-year-old striker came off the bench and scored two minutes from time to earn the Elite League squad a draw from their match in Istanbul.

Turkey opened the scoring on 20 minutes when Engin Yildirim beat Stoke City keeper Tommy Simkin from the spot.

England’s interim boss Paul Nevin introduced Ballard just after the hour, replacing Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly; a decision which paid off with his late goal.

Blackpool loan striker Dom Ballard Picture: Lee Parker/CameraSport

Ballard and his England team-mates are back in action on Tuesday, when they play Romania at Stockport County’s Edgeley Park base.

Also in action on Friday was Rob Apter, who earned another cap for Scotland’s U21s against their Spanish counterparts.

The 21-year-old came off the bench with 15 minutes remaining at Tynecastle, where Scotland were beaten 2-1 in their UEFA Under-21 Championship qualifier.

All of the goals came in a 10-minute spell during the second half as Dean Huijsen headed Spain in front on 59 minutes.

Although Dire Mebude levelled three minutes later, Mateo Joseph scored the winner in the 68th minute.

Defeat keeps Scotland second in their group, six points behind Spain going into Tuesday’s trip to Malta.

Tuesday night sees another Seasider, Zac Ashworth, on international duty.

The 21-year-old summer signing from West Bromwich Albion is in the Wales U21 squad for their UEFA Under-21 Championship match in Iceland.

Wales are second in their group, level on points with Denmark whose goal difference is one better.