Blackpool boss Steve Bruce admits he’s missed the buzz of being involved in football as he starts his first full week in charge of the Seasiders.

The 63-year-old has signed a two-year contract at Bloomfield Road, and is joined by long-term assistant Steve Agnew, while Richard Keogh and Stephen Dobbie are also part of his backroom staff.

Since being sacked by West Brom in October 2022, the former Manchester United has taken some time away from football, after also experiencing a difficult spell with Newcastle United prior to his stint at the Hawthorns.

Bruce has taken a couple of training sessions at Squires Gate following his appointment last week, and admits it feels good to be back in action ahead of his first game in charge of Blackpool against Exeter City at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

“It’s what I’ve missed - it’s why I’m back in it,” he said.

“I realised that retirement wasn’t for me. I needed to take a break, and I forced myself to take a break, which was quite easy, but the longer it’s gone on, I’ve missed that buzz of getting up and getting on the training ground.

“What we’ve done today is all part and parcel of management, leading towards a Saturday - which is the one area you like most, I’ve missed that buzz for sure.

“I’ve had a really good break, I’ve done things I’ve wanted to do, but I’m raring to go.

“I never thought I’d step back for good, but I did think about doing something in a different capacity. When this opportunity came about, I thought ‘why not.’

“I know David Downes (Sporting Director) from my time at Aston Villa, and I know Dean Hughes from Hull, Villa and Sheffield Wednesday, so when I met the owner and listened to his ideas, for me it was ‘why not.’

“I got a phone call asking if I’d meet the owner, and I was delighted when he asked me to come on board.

“I met him a couple of times within four or five days of the appointment. The most important thing for me was to share his ambition of where he wants the club to go back to - it seems like a good fit.

“It was a no-brainer for me. I wasn’t put off by the fact it was division one, I’m back in football. I’ve got no ego left in me, I’ll thoroughly enjoy it.

“We’ve got a squad that is capable, and has decent enough depth, so we hope we can be there and thereabouts. I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t ambitious, I’ve always been led by the will to win. If I’d lost that then I wouldn’t have come back to work.

“I’m looking forward to Saturday already, and it’s only Monday, that’s why you’re in it. I had a little tingle today before I addressed the players, because it’s been 20-odd months since I did a team talk. There’s nothing wrong with a bit of nerves.”

Prior to taking the Blackpool job, Bruce has previously been linked to a role with the Jamaican national team, which eventually went to former England boss Steve McClaren.

“I’ve had a few conversations,” he added.

“I had a conversation with the Jamaican FA, which didn’t go very far, and unfortunately it got out in the press.

“No one had a sniff that I’d be in charge here - we managed to keep that under wraps.”