Blackpool appointed Steve Bruce as their new first-team head coach earlier in the week, and he's got right down to business.

The Seasiders unveiled the former Premier League boss as their head coach following a 4-1 win over Crewe Alexandra in the EFL Trophy. Caretake manager Richard Keogh is to form a part of Bruce's backroom staff along with Stephen Dobbie.

Bruce's appointment came during the international break with their scheduled match against Huddersfield Town postponed due to international call-ups. The 63-year-old hasn't had to worry about tactics or preparing for the opposition this weekend, and has been able to get to know the players.

It is hopeful that the added time Bruce has had with the players will help prepare them for their next match, when they host Exeter City at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, September 14. Blackpool are without a win this season and currently occupy one of the four relegation spots, but Bruce is hoping to turn things around, and has his eyes on a top-six spot.

Each manager comes in and has new ideas, and the best way to win over any supporters who have any lingering doubts is to win your first match. Here the Gazette looks at the last 10 men to take charge at Blackpool, and see how they fared during their first game.

Neil Critchley got off to a winning start against Burton Albion last season. (Image: Getty Images) | Getty Images

In his second spell in charge of the club, Neil Critchley got off to a winning start with a 2-0 win on the opening day of the 2023/24 season against Burton Albion. Shayne Lavery scored a brace in the first half with goals coming in the 19th and 25th minute at Bloomfield Road.

Mick McCarthy

A 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Premier League side Southampton is how Mick McCarthy's dreaded reign as manager began. Romain Perraud scored twice as the Saints ran into a two-goal lead at St Mary's, and despite Charlie Patino reducing the deficit to one, they couldn't get back into the tie.

Michael Appleton

Another manager who returned for a second spell. Appleton was the Seasiders boss from November 2012 to January 2013 and came back following Neil Critchley's decision to join Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

Blackpool won 1-0 against Reading at Bloomfield Road with Callum Connolly scoring the only goal in the ninth minute.

Neil Critchley (first spell)

Appointed in March 2020, having managed Liverpool's first team in an FA Cup tie just a month prior, Critchley was appointed head coach on a three-and-a-half-year deal. He would only manage two games that season, a goalless draw against Fleetwood Town, and then a 2-1 defeat to Tranmere Rovers. The 2019/20 season would then be curtailed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Simon Grayson's second spell in charge of the Seasiders didn't go to plan, managing just 13 wins in 38 games. | Getty Images

Simon Grayson

The 54-year-old was another person who opted for a second spell. Grayson was manager from August 2006 to December 2008 and helped the club win promotion to the Championship. He was appointed for a second time in July 2019, and so his second reign began with a 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers on the opening day of the season. Jay Spearing scored the first goal of the Grayson era with a 28th-minute penalty before Armand Gnanduillet scored just a minute into the second half.

Terry McPhillips

He was Gary Bowyer's right-hand man, and after just one game into the season, Bowyer stood down, and McPhillips took charge. McPhillips' reign began with a 2-1 defeat at home to Portsmouth. Ronan Curtis scored in both halves for the visitors and despite a goal from Mark Cullen nine minutes from time, there would be no winning start.

Gary Bowyer

In a season that saw them promoted to League One, Bowyer's time in charge began with a 2-0 win over Exeter City at Bloomfield Road in front of a crowd of just under 4,000 fans. Kyle Vassell opened the scoring and then Troy Brown scored an own goal early in the second half.

Neil McDonald

Former West Ham assistant manager Neil McDonald was appointed, and his tenure began with a 2-2 draw away at Colchester United. Mark Cullen opened the scoring in the 18th minute but Alexander Gilbey equalised, and then Cullen added a second in first-half injury time, but Darren Ambrose levelled proceedings nine minutes into the second period.

Lee Clark

Lee Clark had a losing start to life as Blackpool manager as Ipswich Town inflicted a 2-0 defeat on the Seasiders at Bloomfield Road. David McGoldrick and Daryl Murphy were on target for the Tractor Boys.

Jose Riga

Riga took over at Blackpool, having helped guide Charlton Athletic to safety. He didn't have the greatest of starts with all of his signings coming in late with his pre-season plans of a tour to Spain disrupted.

His first game in charge was a 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest with Michail Antonio and Chris Burke on target for the Reds. Riga's only league win in charge was a 1-0 win over Cardiff City, before he was axed at the end of October, making him one of the club's shortest-serving managers.