Despite the departure of Neil Critchley, Blackpool made two signings whilst under the caretaker stewardship of Richard Keogh. Harry Tryer was brought in on a season-long loan from Everton to replace Dan Grimshaw who was sold to Plymouth Argyle, whilst Odeluga Offiah was signed from Brighton & Hove Albion on loan.

Hayden Coulson and Jordan Rhodes were re-signed on permanent deals after successful loan spells last season. Zac Ashworth who was at Bolton Wanderers last term joined for an undisclosed transfer, whilst Ashley Fletcher and Lee Evans were newer faces, but both of which have had a good amount experience in the EFL.

Another player to return to Bloomfield Road was Elliot Embleton, who joined for an undisclosed fee from Sunderland. He's been hoping to get over his injury hell, and Blackpool fans were excited when his return was announced.

Until the January transfer window or whether Blackpool dip their toes in to the free agent market, Steve Bruce will have to work with another man’s squad for the time being. Bruce has had just under a week or so to get to know the players as he prepares them for their match against Exeter City at the weekend.

The aim of football transfers is to better your squad, and so it’s interesting to see what kind of monetary value there currently is within the team. Of course you want to keep hold of your best players, but making a profit to reinvest that in to the team is also an option.

Here, thanks to values coming from the well respected TransferMarkt website, is how every club stacks up. The valuations are in euros as that is the default currency that TransferMarkt uses.