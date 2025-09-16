'Easy one' - Steve Bruce maps out Blackpool selection thought process for Barrow test

Blackpool take on Barrow in their opening EFL Trophy game.

Steve Bruce will rotate his Blackpool side for this evening’s EFL Trophy meeting with Barrow at Bloomfield Road.

The game marks the Seasiders’ first outing of this season’s group stages, with Nottingham Forest U21s and Tranmere Rovers still to come before the start of the knock-out stages in December.

Following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat away to Northampton Town, the Fylde Coast outfit will need to lay some foundations ahead of their upcoming league meetings with Barnsley and Bradford City.

Blackpool have lost five of their opening seven games in the third tier, as well as being knocked out of the EFL Cup in the first round, so are in desperate need of a change of fortune.

Bruce states he will make changes to his side to offer some players a chance to feature, while some of the club’s youngsters may also be handed first-team opportunities.

“We’ve got some who need to play, but we’ll be strong, that’s for sure,” he said.

“It’s an easy one, because the ones who didn’t play today need to play.

“There’ll be one or two youngsters. Last year we let one or two into the squad, so that’ll be happening. We’ll see where we are in terms of injury.”

Reason behind Bloxham absence

Tom Bloxham

One player who will be looking to feature is Tom Bloxham - who was excluded from Saturday’s matchday squad at Sixfields.

The winger’s absence made room for Josh Bowler to start on the right following his return to Bloomfield Road, while St. Pauli loanee Scott Banks was handed his debut off the bench.

Meanwhile, Albie Morgan was played out of position on the left, with CJ Hamilton and Emil Hansson introduced for the latter stages.

Even though Bloxham has struggled with fitness at times since his January move from Shrewsbury Town, many were surprised to see him left out, due to what he can offer when at his best.

Explaining why the 21-year-old didn’t travel to Northampton, Bruce said: “No, he’s not injured - I had that horrible one where I had to leave three behind.

“Him, Zac (Ashworth) and Andy (Lyons) are all young players just learning their trade, but that’s my job, I’ve got to disappoint a few.

“That’s always the awkward part of management, but I think the players know and realise that we’ve got to have a squad of players. If Hubby (James Husband) was fit then I’d be leaving four behind, and that’s even worse.

“I can’t understand why we can't have nine subs like the Championship or the Premier League.”