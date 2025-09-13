Northampton Town 1-0 Blackpool: Seasiders fall flat once again in latest away defeat

Blackpool suffered a 1-0 defeat against Northampton Town.

Blackpool’s early season woes continued with a 1-0 defeat away to Northampton Town at Sixfields.

The Seasiders’ struggles at both ends of the pitch came back to haunt them once again, with little improvement on display from before the international break, as a late goal from Cameron McGeehan proved to be the difference.

Steve Bruce’s side have now lost five of their opening seven games in League One, and find themselves still without a point on the road.

Fresh from Northern Ireland duty, Bailey Peacock-Farrell was called into action to make an early save, with the Birmingham City loanee getting a fingertip on the ball to stop a deflected Tyrese Fornah shot from finding the back of the net.

Shortly after, the Cobblers midfielder issued Blackpool with another warning. On this occasion, the former Derby County man placed his effort just wide of the post, after powering his way into the box.

Down the other end, Lee Burge was on hand with a double save to keep the Seasiders out. After stopping Danny Imray’s initial effort, the 32-year-old denied Albie Morgan on the rebound as well.

As part of the same move, Josh Bowler went down under pressure in the box, but the decision went against him, with the referee booking the winger for simulation.

Beyond that, the rest of the first half fell flat for both teams, with creativity proving to be in short supply.

Following the restart, the two sides had their fair share of half chances, without too much more coming for the visitors.

Peacock-Farrell was required to come off his line to stop McGeehan after space presented itself to the midfielder in the box, while Bowler saw a shot deflected over the bar, following some good work down the right from Danny Imray.

Shortly after, Burge was called into action by Jordan Brown, but the shot was pretty much straight at the keeper - who punched away the danger.

Northampton were able to find the back of the net in the 67th minute, before their celebrations were cut short, with a foul being given on George Honeyman before McGeehan fired towards goal.

The 30-year-old wouldn’t be denied with his next shot on target, as he edged his side in front inside the final 10 minutes.

After finding himself with space in the box, the former Luton Town man was able to slot past Peacock-Farrell.

Imray came close to finding an equaliser in stoppage time, but saw his effort cleared in front of the Cobblers keeper.

Here’s the full starting XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Danny Imray, Michael Ihiekwe, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson (83’), Josh Bowler (77’), Jordan Brown (83’), George Honeyman, Albie Morgan, Dale Taylor, Niall Ennis (77’).

Substitutes: Franco Ravizzoli, Fraser Horsfall, Lee Evans, Ashley Fletcher (77’), CJ Hamilton (83’), Scott Banks (77’), Emil Hansson (83’).

