Blackpool’s head groundsman Paul Flynn will leave the club next week to take up a new opportunity in Australia.

Steve Bruce states Blackpool’s head groundsman Paul Flynn will be missed as he prepares to depart the Fylde Coast.

The key Bloomfield Road figure has spent the best part of the last five years with the club, during which time he’s had an impressive impact on the surface at the Seasiders’ stadium and Squires Gate training ground.

Next Tuesday’s EFL Trophy game against Barrow will be Flynn’s last for Blackpool, as he takes up a new opportunity in Australia.

Sharing a message ahead of the groundsman’s final few days with the club, Bruce said: “I know we talk about players and all the rest of it, and people who come into the football club, but one person who is unfortunately leaving is little Flynny - who is the heart and soul.

“Since I’ve been here, his enthusiasm to have the best pitch and the best training pitches is there for everyone to see.

“He’ll be sadly missed. Everyone at the club would like to wish him and his family the best of luck.”

Social media message

Last month Flynn took to social media to share the news that he would be departing Bloomfield Road, and to reflect on the good work he had done.

Writing on X, he stated: “The secrets out everyone, in six weeks time I leave Blackpool Football Club. What a four-and-a-half years. I’ve loved every minute. I owe everything to Simon Sadler and Ben Mansford for giving me the opportunity and Simon for the constant support.

“I told the club four years ago that I’d give them a pitch to be proud of given a few seasons and last season showed. A top 15 pitch in the English Professional football pyramid.

“I’ve worked under and around a handful of top managers and even better people, Neil Critchley, Steve Bruce and Stephen Dobbie all helped me so much.

“To put together two fantastic grounds teams that constantly pushed each other to produce what we have at both BR and SG is my biggest achievement to date.

“I’ve been offered a fantastic opportunity to start a new life in Australia with my wife, twins and the sausage dog Ole and it’s something we are all excited for. I’m going to enjoy the return of league football now and enjoy my last six weeks at this fantastic football club. If you’ve played a part in my time here. Thank you!”

