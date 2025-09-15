Blackpool take on Barrow in their opening EFL Trophy game.

Blackpool have a change of competition to take their mind off a poor start to the campaign - and could hand a number of players their opportunity to shine.

The Seasiders take on Barrow at Bloomfield Road in their opening group fixture of the EFL Trophy (K.O. 7pm), as they look to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Northampton Town at the weekend - which was their sixth loss of the season in both the league and the cup.

Tuesday night’s test against the Cumbrian outfit could prove beneficial in a number of ways. For the likes of Andy Lyons and Fraser Horsfall, it’ll give them an opportunity to build their match fitness following their respective injury problems, while at the other end of the spectrum, it could offer some of the club’s youngsters further first-team experience.

Elsewhere, it’s also going to provide a platform for some players to get some well-deserved playing time under their belts, after watching from the sidelines for the most of the season so far.

Despite the struggles of his side so far this season, Steve Bruce has remained loyal to a number of individuals, but this could be the time for others to stake their claim.

Here’s a closer look at those who deserve the opportunity against Barrow most:

Franco Ravizzoli

Franco Ravizzoli

We’ll start with the obvious area of change, and that’s in goal.

Before the season started, Bruce stated he wanted two keepers battling it out to be number, but so far Franco Ravizzoli has been forced to wait for his opportunity.

The decision is understandable in a way, as despite Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s early struggles, chopping and changing so soon probably would’ve been more damaging.

Despite this, it was still a surprise that the Blackpool boss didn’t switch for last month’s EFL Cup game against Port Vale, which makes it all the more important that Ravizzoli is given his competitive debut against Barrow following his summer arrival.

Andy Lyons

Andy Lyons

Lyons of course falls into the camp of where he needs this game to boost his match fitness following a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but in equal fashion the opportunity is also deserved.

The fullback has already featured four times this season, but has been in a position where a lot of chopping and changing has taken place.

Now, the 25-year-old hasn’t really been able to impress on his previous outings, but there are mitigating factors, including the fact that none of his teammates have particularly done too well either.

Midfielder Jordan Brown has been preferred to Lyons at right back at times, while Danny Imray finds himself as first choice now, so the former Republic of Ireland youth international does deserve another opportunity to showcase what he can do.

Zac Ashworth

Zac Ashworth

On the other side of the defence, the Barrow game should be the perfect opportunity for Zac Ashworth to stake his claim.

Hayden Coulson has been first-choice at left back so far this season, but it’s been hit and miss from the ex-Middlesbrough man.

The reason 27-year-old has been preferred is more than likely due to his attacking qualities.

Obviously Ashworth isn’t as strong when it comes to getting forward, but on the few occasions he’s been utilised in the past month, he’s demonstrated what he brings defensively - which is the area the Seasiders should be most concerned about at the moment.

Even with a couple of good cameos coming off the bench, nothing more has materialised for the former West Brom man, so the EFL Trophy should be a good competition for him.

Tom Bloxham

Tom Bloxham

We’ll finish our list with someone who had featured regularly before the international break, before being dropped completely for the Northampton defeat.

Since arriving in January, Tom Bloxham has demonstrated what he’s capable of in small doses, but has unfortunately been struck by injury on a couple of occasions.

There’s no doubt in his six outings so far this season, he’s not looked fully fit, and more time at the training ground was probably required.

On the back of a two week break from competitive action, you would’ve thought the 21-year-old would’ve been raring to go, which made it a surprise that he was nowhere to be seen at Sixfields.

After finding himself unfairly at the bottom end of the pecking order, Bloxham will want to take full advantage of the EFL Trophy opener.