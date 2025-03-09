Sonny Carey was on hand with a brace in Blackpool’s 3-0 victory over Barnsley on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder’s two goals came either side of an Ashley Fletcher header, as he spearheaded the Seasiders' push for three points in South Yorkshire.

While it proved to be a straightforward win in the end, it could’ve been a different story due to missed chances throughout the opening 45 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before finding the back of the net with a shot from distance following the restart, Carey had failed to make the most of several earlier opportunities.

Unlike previous games where misses have proved costly for Blackpool, the 24-year-old was ultimately rewarded for his resilience, as he continued to get into the right areas to deliver.

Discussing what he said to the versatile midfielder at half time, head coach Steve Bruce stated: “‘Keep going, keep getting there.’

“He was excellent and his attitude was brilliant. He’s usually a great finisher, so I didn’t expect him to miss the three he did in the first half. He showed a pair of balls to get them in the second, well done to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not easy to keep getting there when you’ve missed the chances he had, because he knew he could’ve scored six today.

“There’s three or four that you expect him to take, and he didn’t.”

Carey’s Blackpool future

Carey is among nine Blackpool players who are out of contract in the summer, but Bruce has made his feelings clear about keeping the former non-league player at Bloomfield Road beyond this season.

Following the start of preliminary talks between the two parties, the midfielder responded his head coach’s comments last month, stating. “That’s how football is, I don’t get involved with all the stuff in the background. I’ve got a good agent that looks after me, so I know I’m in safe hands with him, and he’ll get what’s best for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Discussions have opened, so it’s something going on behind the scenes. I’m loving my football at the moment, so all is good.

“The way I am, I just like to play, so I let all that go on in the background. People tell me to focus on my football and everything else will take care of itself.

“It’s been really good since the manager has come in. I wasn’t playing so much to start with, but I’ve come back from injury and I’m in the side now.”

Read your next story from the Gazette HERE.