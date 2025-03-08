Steve Bruce states he enjoyed Blackpool’s ‘swagger’ in their 3-0 victory over Barnsley at Oakwell.

After missing a number of big opportunities during the first half, Sonny Carey made amends after the break with a brace.

The midfielder’s two goals came either side of an Ashley Fletcher header, as the Seasiders put recent disappointment behind them.

After bouncing back from a defeat away to Stockport County and a stalemate with Peterborough United, Bruce said: “I wanted them to play without the edginess and spill over from the other games. I just enjoyed watching us, we played with a certain swagger - which was good to see.

“You’re only as good as you are in both boxes, and we missed some big chances where you think ‘dear me.’

“We got there in the end, and it was a well-earned victory that was thoroughly deserved.

“It’s arguably as good as we’ve played while I’ve been here in the last six months. We played very well. We played very well in the first half against Stockport as well; disappointing during the week, but today is as good a performance as I’ve seen from the team.

“Sonny could’ve scored three in the first half, and you’d back him to score with the type of finisher he is. To be fair to him, he kept at it, and that takes some doing. I was delighted for him because of his attitude.

“We’ve played well in a lot of games that we’ve drawn, and that’s the frustration because we could've been six, eight, 10 points better off. A lot of clubs will probably say the same thing, but if you watch us I genuinely believe it’s true.

“I always feel that we’re a threat, with the two strikers, and then people like Sonny, Albie (Morgan) and Rob (Apter) then going forward you just hope they take their chances.

“All round it was a terrific performance for us and it was comfortable in the end.”