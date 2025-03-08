'Resilient' to 'rock solid' - Blackpool player ratings from impressive away win over Barnsley

A goal from Sonny Carey in the 55th minute opened the scoring for the Seasiders in South Yorkshire, as they took full advantage of a poor day at the office for their opponents.

Prior to finding the back of the net, the midfielder had already missed several chances to break the deadlock during the first half, but remained resilient to keep getting himself in the right areas.

Blackpool doubled their lead on the other side of the hour mark, with Ashley Fletcher beating Jackson Smith with a back post header.

Later in the second half, Carey added another goal of his own, finishing on the rebound after an initial shot from Niall Ennis was saved.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

How did the Seasiders perform? Blackpool took on Barnsley at Oakwell.

Harry Tyrer- 7 Harry Tyrer wasn't really presented with anything too challenging throughout the match, but was on hand when the Seasiders did need him.

Odel Offiah- 8 After missing Blackpool's midweek game due to a knock, Odel Offiah was strong once again at right back on his return to action.

Matthew Pennington- 8 Matthew Pennington was on hand with another strong defensive performance for the Seasiders, with the 30-year-old reigniting his partnership with Olly Casey in the back four.

Olly Casey- 8 Olly Casey was once again rock solid for the Seasiders at the back.