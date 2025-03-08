Sonny Carey was on hand with a brace as Blackpool produced a 3-0 victory over Barnsley at Oakwell.

The midfielder had several golden opportunities to open the scoring during the first half, before eventually breaking the deadlock after the break.

Ashley Fletcher doubled the Seasiders’ lead shortly after, as he took his season total up to eight goals, before Carey claimed his second of the afternoon.

Both sides had their first real opportunities of the game just after the 10-minute mark.

A ball over the top was met by Stephen Humphrys in the box, with the Barnsley striker lifting his attempt over the crossbar.

Meanwhile, down the other end, Rob Apter forced Jackson Smith into a good save down to his left, after receiving the ball at the back post in the box.

Shortly after, the winger was threatening the Tykes back line once again. On this occasion, he caused panic with a cross into the box from the right, but Niall Ennis got just under the ball, and headed his attempt over the bar.

Like Apter, Fletcher was also able to call Smith into action, with the 23-year-old pushing behind a curled attempt.

Carey also tried his luck, but could find the goalkeeper through a shot from distance.

The midfielder’s next effort came from a closer-range, with the 24-year-old’s attempt steer an off-target shot towards the goal going just wide of the goal.

It was the same outcome for Carey with two further attempts before the break. First, he struck a half-volley past the post, before mistiming a headed chance - where he was unable to make real contact from close-range.

Following the restart, an early opportunity came the way of Marc Roberts, but the defender could on direct his header straight at Harry Tyrer.

After failing to make the most of several chances, Carey finally got his reward in the 55th minute, with a low-driven shot from the edge of the box having too much on it for Smith to keep out.

Shortly after, the Seasiders added their second, as Fletcher got on the end of a Morgan cross to beat the Tykes keeper with a header at the back post.

Barnsley found themselves with a golden opportunity to pull one back, but Clement Rodrigues couldn’t make clean contact with a close-range half-volley, leaving a save for Tyrer to be pretty routine.

They were quickly punished for not making the most of their rare chance, as down the other end Carey was on hand to grab his second of the afternoon, finishing on the rebound after an initial shot from Niall Ennis was saved.

Albie Morgan came close to adding a fourth for Steve Bruce’s side in the closing stages, but saw a shot from distance deflected just over the bar.

Blackpool will be pleased with the nature of their performance on the back of a disappointing week that all-but brought their slim play-off hopes to an end.

On the back of Saturday’s result, the Seasiders still remain 12 points off a spot in the top six with only 11 games remaining.

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah (76’), Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson (85’), Rob Apter (76’), Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, Ashley Fletcher (76’), Niall Ennis (76’).

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, James Husband, Jordan Gabriel (76’), Elkan Baggott (85’), Josh Onomah (76’), Jake Beesley (76’), Sammy Silvera (76’).