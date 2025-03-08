Blackpool face a big summer - which looks likely to be focussed on preparing for another year in League One.

The Seasiders are currently 13 points off the top six, with just 12 games left, leaving a late play-off looking unlikely.

There’ll be some important squad decisions to make, as nine players come to the end of their current deals, while the five loanees will also depart.

Here’s some of the key questions that could face Blackpool ahead of the summer:

What is the goal between now and the end of the season?

The club has got to be ready to be active straight away at the start of the transfer window. I think Bruce will look at the team and weigh things up because there’s a lot of contract decisions to be made.

The best thing to do is to play the way he wants, even if it means people are out of position, just to stamp his style onto the team.

There’s some current players who will be key. Olly Casey in defence has been Blackpool’s best player this year, and will be someone to build around. Albie Morgan has been fantastic in midfield. Let them get used to their roles.

Olly Casey

You’ve got the likes of Rob Apter, who’s enjoying his first year in League One - give him some more game and hopefully he’ll be ready next season to fire every week.

It’s about setting up for those players who are going to be central to the plan, and then in the summer bring in people around them to make it tick.”

How many ins and outs are we looking at?

There’s a lot of players who are out of contract, and some of them have been with the club for a long time, so it might be a case of it being best for both parties to go their separate ways.

“There could be an awful lot of work to do. You’d expect Sonny Carey and Matthew Pennington to sign new deals, but the rest will probably be dependent on how the rest of the season goes.

Sonny Carey

In terms of signings, they’ll need a new keeper after losing Dan Grimshaw last summer, Kyle Joseph went in January and will need replacing. They will probably need a few new strikers. There’s a lot to do in a number of key areas.

You’ve also got to think of the loanees that will leave. Odel Offiah has been fantastic at right back, and the chances are Brighton will loan him out to a higher level.”

Does Bruce have the backing of the owner?

That’s what we’re led to believe. Bruce has said he wouldn’t have come if the ambition wasn’t there, and has spoken highly of the owner in the last few weeks.

From Simon Sadler’s and the recruitment team’s point of view, they’ve got to get it right.

Last year was about backing Neil Critchley, and there were a lot of changes then - that felt like a rebuild.

This summer is going to be an even bigger rebuild. You can’t keep doing that every 12 months, they’ve got to get it right and stick with whatever they go with.

Bruce has played and managed at the very top, you’ve got to trust him and listen to his guidance.”