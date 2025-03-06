'Time for another change' - What Blackpool need to alter following brief experiment

Opinion: Steve Bruce has tried something new with Blackpool in the last few weeks - but it can’t be a long-term solution and has already served its purpose.

It was a complete surprise to see the Seasiders boss utilise a wing-back system, especially when he’s spent the majority of his time at Bloomfield Road shifting away from it.

At some points in the last few games, we could’ve easily been back in August with the time since having been a dream.

To his credit, the shift to a three-man defence during last month’s game against Mansfield Town was the thing that earned Blackpool a point that day.

No player in particular really made that much of a difference that day, with the manager’s tactical tweak being the main thing that got them back into the contest for a 3-3 draw from two-goals down.

Given the fact that a lot of players at the moment were moulded to play in that formation, for some the change has proved beneficial.

Hayden Coulson looks comfortable playing in his natural position, and Sonny Carey has been provided with the freedom going forward that he thrives off.

Ultimately though, it’s not the long-term solution, as it’s not the right fit for the majority of the squad.

The club did try to sign players to fit into the vision of former head coach Neil Critchley last summer, but after only two games into the campaign the Bloomfield Road hierarchy decided it was time for a new direction.

That call has sort of left this year as a bit of a write-off, with the team still stuck between two systems.

Using wing-backs does have its strengths, but as all Blackpool fans know, it has its shortcomings.

Once again, credit should go to Bruce as it did provide a rare win at home with a 3-1 victory over Crawley Town just under a fortnight ago, but the Red Devils are the poorest team you can face at this current moment.

The Seasiders did put in a great first half away to Stockport, before collapsing after the break, and to be honest the formation wasn’t the issue there, but the game against Peterborough United on Tuesday night demonstrated why it’s a route that shouldn’t be explored for too long.

Blackpool drew 0-0 with Peterborough United on Tuesday night | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Blackpool are already lacking a bit of a spark, but an overload of defensive players just dampen that further.

The wing-back system has already served its purpose, and the experiment has had mixed results, but ultimately hasn’t dealt with the main issues at hand.

Following the midweek Posh stalemate, Bruce admitted it was something he wouldn’t be sticking with.

While an in-game change to it should never be ruled out, the Seasiders head coach just needs to focus on the true identity he wants for his team.

The season feels all but over with 12 games left, so now is the time to experiment. There’s nothing to lose, so it’s time just to be expansive.

Bruce clearly wants to play 4-4-2, so now is the time to build around the players that are going to be key to that.

It’s time for another change, and it should be focussed on laying the foundations for next season.