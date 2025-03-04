'Solid' to 'absent' - Blackpool player ratings in Peterborough United stalemate

The game consisted of half chances for both sides, but nothing truly substantial – with the two clubs set to endure similar ends to the campaign in midtable.

Sonny Carey called Jed Steer into action a couple of times with attempts from outside of the box, while Malik Mothersille forced Harry Tyrer into an important stop down the other end of the field.

The Seasiders did have the ball in the back of the net on the hour mark, but Niall Ennis’ celebrations were swiftly cut short, with Ashley Fletcher’s initial run being flagged offside.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

1 . Harry Tyrer- 7 Harry Tyrer made a great save to deny Malik Mothersille during the first half, and was solid once again to deny Tayo Edun after the break.

2 . Matthew Pennington- 7 Matthew Pennington made his first appearance since January and was solid on the whole on the right side of a back three.

3 . Olly Casey-7 Olly Casey was back to his best after a nervy display against Stockport, with the defender strong as part of the back three to limit chances for the Posh.

4 . Elkan Baggott- 7 Elkan Baggott as part of a back three, but wasn't truly put under too much pressure by the visitors.

5 . Jordan Gabriel- 7 Jordan Gabriel came into the team for the injured Odel Offiah, and did a solid enough defensive job.