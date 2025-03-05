Blackpool boss reacts to Bloomfield Road boos and gives honest response to key decision
The result marked the Seasiders’ 11th draw at home this season, and summed up why the club looks set for nothing more than a mid table finish in League One.
Frustrations were clear from those in the ground at full time against the Posh, with Blackpool now 13 points off a place in the top six with 12 games to go.
“I understand it totally, because we haven’t done enough at home to keep them happy - it’s as simple as that,” head coach Steve Bruce said after the match.
“Even though we’ve only been beaten once since Boxing Day, we’ve not given them enough to shout about, and I quite understand the boos.”
Bruce considers system change
In the last few weeks, Bruce has switched to a system featuring a three-man defence and wing-backs, which was previously used by former head coach Neil Critchley.
Throughout the majority of his time on the Fylde Coast so far, the 64-year-old’s favoured system has been 4-4-2, but has been able to see benefits from the way his side has been playing in the last few weeks.
When asked if he’d stick with the new formation, Bruce responded: “Errr, no.”
“It’s something we’ve tinkered with, and we thought we’d give them a new toy to try and break the cycle at home.
“It certainly frees up Albie (Morgan) and Sonny (Carey) in the middle of the pitch - I thought they were terrific.
“It’s just in the final third, the decision making wasn’t quite there.
“The simple reason was (behind using it against Peterborough), the last time we were here, we played very well and won handsomely, so I stayed with it to give us defensive stability.
“In the three games where we’ve gone with three centre backs, we’ve won one, drawn one and lost one.
“Today (against Peterborough) we didn’t play well enough. You can talk about systems until we’re blue in the face, but it wasn’t about that today, it was about individual performances not being up to the level.
“Defensively we were better, and that is the big key because we’ve conceded far too many goals. It’s about getting that balance right, but we haven’t got it at the moment.
“It suits the defenders we’ve got because they’ve played it so often, it’s the other things around it where it allows us to have two strikers, but when you’re playing as a back five, it’s difficult to have pressure on the ball.
“The crowd here wants to see a team that’s up and at them - I fully get it, we’ll see what we can do at the weekend.”
Read your next story from the Gazette HERE.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.