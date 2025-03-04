Blackpool and Peterborough United couldn’t be separated as the two played out a 0-0 stalemate at Bloomfield Road.

Both sides were limited to half chances throughout the 90 minutes, with neither doing enough to clinch all three points.

The result marks the Seasiders’ 11th home draw of the season so far, with a lack of winning edge at Bloomfield Road remaining an issue despite a recent victory against strugglers Crawley Town.

Blackpool created the first testing moment of the evening, with Jed Steer required to push away a Sonny Carey attempt from just outside the box.

The Posh keeper was forced to deny the 24-year-old once again shortly after, but on this occasion a free-kick proved straightforward to deal with.

Down the other end, Tayo Edun saw a curling attempt from distance hit the crossbar, in a moment of brief worry for the Seasiders.

Ahead of the half hour mark, a golden opportunity came the way of Hayden Coulson, with the wing-back scuffing a shot in the box just wide of the post.

Harry Tyrer’s first testing save of the evening came from a Malik Mothersille attempt. The Peterborough forward flicked the ball up and turned on the edge of the area, forcing the Everton loanee to react quickly to push the ball away.

The 23-year-old was called into action once again shortly after the restart, pushing away an attempt from Edun.

Blackpool did have the ball in the back of the net on the hour mark, but Niall Ennis’ celebrations were swiftly cut short, with Ashley Fletcher’s initial run being flagged offside.

Changes from Steve Bruce came shortly after, with the introduction of Rob Apter and CJ Hamilton seeing a switch to a 4-3-3 formation.

The latter of the two almost provided an instant reward for the decision to bring him on through a great ball from the left side, but Albie Morgan couldn’t keep himself composed when it came to releasing the first-time shot.

Two further chances came the midfielder’s way, with both going wide of the target.

A late chance to claim maximum points fell Edun’s way in stoppage time, but he was unable to keep his shot down.

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, Elkan Baggott (64’), Jordan Gabriel, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Hayden Coulson (82’), Sonny Carey, Ashley Fletcher (64’), Niall Ennis.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, James Husband, Josh Onomah, Jake Beesley, Sammy Silvera (82’), CJ Hamilton (64’), Rob Apter (64’).