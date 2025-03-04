Blackpool striker hit with 'concerning' injury blow - as past problem returns

Blackpool striker Kylian Kouassi is awaiting scans after suffering a new injury blow.

The striker is currently on loan with Salford City in League Two, and has made 31 appearances for Karl Robinson’s side in all competitions throughout the season so far.

Kouassi wasn’t involved in the The Ammies’ 2-1 defeat to Bradford City at the weekend following the reoccurrence of a hamstring problem.

The 21-year-old underwent surgery for the same injury last summer, before suffering another scare before Christmas - which ultimately didn’t lead to too long on the sidelines.

Discussing the latest blow for the out on loan forward, Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce said: “It doesn’t look good. He’s having more scans. The size of the tear is significant and it’s the third time it’s happened to the boy.

“It’s upsetting for everyone concerned. We’ll have to go off what the specialists tells us in the next 10 days, and I’ll have more to tell you by the end of the week.

“He went there on the back of an injury to get some fitness, but he’s had a relapse, and this one looks serious.

“It’s a concern for all of us just to keep the boy healthy. There’s an important couple of weeks ahead to see what the diagnosis is, and we’ll take appropriate action from there.”

In the current Blackpool squad, Odel Offiah and James Husband are both doubts ahead of the Seasiders’ game against Peterborough United due to knocks, while Tom Bloxham is set to spend at least another week on the sidelines with a calf problem.

Discussing the problem for the 21-year-old, Bruce said: “I don’t think he’ll be ready for Tuesday or next Saturday. It’s a muscle so we’ve got to be careful. We’ll see how he is at the back end of the week.”

