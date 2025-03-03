Blackpool’s season was dealt another damaging blow over the weekend - with one pundit pinning it on a lack of ‘very good’ players in Steve Bruce’s squad.

Former Manchester City and Rochdale coach Steve Eyre was in attendance for BBC Radio Lancashire at Edgeley Park on Saturday afternoon, as the Seasiders suffered a 2-1 defeat to Stockport County.

Ashley Fletcher had given the visitors the lead after seven minutes, but a triple change from Dave Challinor at the break changed the contest, with substitute Benony Andresson claiming a second half brace.

The result leaves Blackpool 12 points off a place in the top six in League One, with only 13 games remaining this season.

Eyre believes a lack of quality is the reason behind the Seasiders’ campaign slowly petering out.

“The manager is very good, and the supporters are very good, but I don’t think anything else is very good,” he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

“I look at the outfield players. I don’t see any strugglers, I don’t see any passengers, I don’t see any novices, I don’t see anyone too old; I just see everyone is quite good, but I don’t see any of them that are very good.

“I don’t think they’re going to go anywhere with this lot in that profile.

“We can be kind and say game-by-game, and anything can happen, but no chance (for the play-offs). They’ve not got that special player, and they’re surrendering to the opposition’s half time rollocking.”

Seasiders supporters packed out the away end at Edgeley Park.

Blackpool had been the stronger team during the first 45 minutes of the game against the Hatters, and despite being second-best following the restart, did have two golden chances to retake the lead, with Stoke City loanee Niall Ennis placing two headers at Corey Addai.

“It was a fair result by the end of the game,” Eyre added.

“Stockport County started really poorly, and you can give Blackpool all of the credit for that. They had territory and they had possession from the kick off. A sublime finish, lifted over the keeper, by Ashley Fletcher - not for the first time this season.

“He nearly scored again with a flick inside the penalty area which hit the post. They went in at half time and probably should’ve been 2-0 up.

“The triple substitution from Stockport changed the mood, and they overpowered Blackpool in the second half.

“From start to finish, they had more heart, more desire, and more speed. Blackpool were just chasing shadows, they weren’t tackling and weren’t offering any attacking threat.

“They were defending their 18-yard box okay, but their first pass after they defended either went out of play or to Stockport to have another go.

“Blackpool had two golden chances in the penalty area for (Niall) Ennis, they were heaven sent for any footballer for him to score not once, but twice. They’ll go down as goalkeeper saves, but they were terrible misses.

“They’ve all got to take this one and say they were completely overpowered and had no one on the pitch that was doing anything about it. They just lost their way.

“For half an hour, they couldn’t find the next pass to relieve a bit of pressure.

“Blackpool were better in the first half and should’ve been 2-0 up, and second half Stockport County were miles better all over the pitch, but Ennis had two golden chances.

“Blackpool left their substitutes too late. They should’ve copied the impetus that Stockport got from their three, (Jake) Beesley and (Rob (Apter) got on but it should’ve been earlier. They just looked like a poor team in the second half against a good team.”

