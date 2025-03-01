'Out of character' and 'faded' - Blackpool player ratings from Stockport County defeat

The Seasiders opened the scoring at Edgeley Park after only seven minutes. A great ball from Albie Morgan found Ashley Fletcher in the box, where he was able to compose himself and lift a shot over Corey Addai.

A second goal nearly quickly followed through the same partnership, with the striker hitting the inside of the post with a flicked attempt on that occasion.

The Hatters had a number of opportunities to pull themselves level during the first half, before eventually claiming an equaliser two minutes after the restart through substitute Benony Andresson.

The Icelandic forward was hand with another crucial goal heading into the latter stages of the game, with his header securing all three points for Dave Challinor’s side.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

How did the Seasiders perform? Blackpool took on Stockport County at Edgeley Park.

Harry Tyrer- 7 Harry Tyrer made a couple of really good saves during the first half, and couldn't do much about the shots that eventually beat him after the break.

Odel Offiah- 6 The back three looked defensively secure throughout the first half, but looked more disjointed after the break.

Olly Casey- 6 Olly Casey looked a bit out of character at times, with his clearance for Stockport's first goal not being to his usual standards.

James Husband- 6 James Husband made some good blocks, but couldn't handle Stockport at times during the second half.