Blackpool suffered their first defeat since Boxing Day as they gave up a half time lead to lose 2-1 to Stockport County at Edgeley Park.

Ashley Fletcher gave the Seasiders the lead inside the opening exchanges, to kick off what was a strong opening 45 minutes from Steve Bruce’s side.

It was a different story after the break, as the home team grew into the contest and turned things around, courtesy of a Benony Andresson brace off the bench.

Blackpool opened the scoring after only seven minutes. A fantastic ball from Albie Morgan found Fletcher in the box, with the striker lightly lifting the ball over Corey Addai to claim his seventh goal of the season.

The two Seasiders players linked up again shortly after, as Bruce’s side almost added a quick-fire second.

A cross into the box from Morgan was flicked towards the face of goal by Fletcher, with the ball hitting the inside of the far post and coming back into the hands of the Hatters keeper.

Down the other end, Stockport’s first shot on target came through Lewis Bate - who’s shot into the ground forced Harry Tyrer to push the ball away from danger.

The 23-year-old’s next test proved to be more of a challenge. Tanto Olaofe tried his luck from distance with an attempt with the outside of his boot, forcing the Everton loanee to tip the swirling ball over the crossbar.

A poor opening 45 minutes prompted Dave Challinor into three changes at the break. The rewards for that decision quickly arrived, with substitute Benony Andresson finding the back of the net two minutes after the restart.

Niall Ennis came close to immediately reclaiming Blackpool’s lead, but Addai threw his body towards the ball to stop a back post header.

The momentum moved in Stockport’s favour as the second half went on, with Andresson forcing Tyrer into a save just after the hour mark.

A double change on the 70-minute mark saw the Seasiders return to back four, after starting with a three, allowing substitutes Rob Apter and Sammy Silvera to form part of an attacking trio.

The alterations had an initial positive impact, and the visitors came close to going ahead, with Ennis seeing another headed attempt saved.

Just as Bruce’s side were starting to find their feet again, they were hit with a blow.

Unlike the Blackpool forward at the other end, Andresson was able to direct a header towards the corner, beating Tyrer for a second time to give the Hatters all three points.

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, James Husband, Hayden Coulson (87’), CJ Hamilton (70’), Lee Evans (87’), Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, Niall Ennis, Ashley Fletcher (70’).

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel (87’), Elkan Baggott, Josh Onomah, Jake Beesley (87’), Sammy Silvera (70’), Rob Apter (70’).