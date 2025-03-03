A number of out-of-work managers are being linked with the latest League One vacancy.

Blackpool were the first club in the third tier to part ways with their head coach this season, with Neil Critchley’s second spell at Bloomfield Road coming to an end just two games into the campaign.

Since then, six more have been sacked from their respective roles, including Wigan Athletic’s Shaun Maloney over the weekend.

The 42-year-old departs the Brick Community Stadium with Latics sat 15th in the third tier, picking up 39 points from 33 games in the current season.

A 2-1 defeat to Reading on Saturday afternoon leaves the Greater Manchester outfit with just one win in their last seven league outings, and spells the end of Maloney’s time in the hotseat.

The former Scotland international was named as Wigan manager back in January 2023, replacing Kolo Toure in the role during a period of ownership issues for the club.

Throughout his playing career, the retired midfielder 91 for the Latics, during which time he won the FA Cup in 2013. Alongside this, he spent time with the likes of Celtic, Aston Villa and Hull City.

The favourites to take over

The bookies have already started to name their favourites to replace Maloney, with some obvious names on the list, as well as some more questionable options.

Former Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe is at the top of bettingodds.com’s list at 5/4.

The 46-year-old has been out of work since August, having been sacked the week before the Seasiders parted ways with Critchley.

Lowe’s last stint in League One came with Plymouth Argyle, where, after earning promotion from the fourth tier, he laid the foundations for their rise to the Championship.

Behind the ex-Shrewsbury Town striker is Ian Evatt at 6/1 - which would be a controversial one given his connection to Bolton Wanderers.

The 43-year-old only departed the Toughsheet Community Stadium back in January, following a number of months of pressure.

Despite things ending on a sour note between the retired defender and the Trotters, he was still able to earn League Two promotion and win the EFL Trophy during his time with the club.

From his playing days, Evatt will be fondly remembered by Blackpool fans for his time at Bloomfield Road, during which time he made 254 appearances in Tangerine between 2007 and 2013.

Ian Evatt

Other candidates for Wigan

Elsewhere on the list of Maloney replacements at Wigan, Paul Warne is at 8/1, while the club’s interim boss is 10/1.

Meanwhile, Luke Williams, Leam Richardson, Michael Appleton and Jon Brady are all 16/1.

