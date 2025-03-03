Blackpool attacker Tom Bloxham is set to remain unavailable in the short-term.

The January signing has missed the last month of action due to a calf problem, and isn’t set to imminently.

Despite only featuring four times in Tangerine, the 21-year-old has already become something of a fan favourite at Bloomfield Road.

On the back of his move from Shrewsbury Town for an undisclosed fee, he quickly proved why the Seasiders had made a move for him, with one goal and two assists coming his way inside a couple of weeks with the club.

While signed as a winger, the former Salop man found himself used as a striker by Blackpool boss Steve Bruce, and had started to form a good partnership with Ashley Fletcher.

Niall Ennis arrived on the Fylde Coast in the latter stages of the transfer window in a loan deal from Stoke City, but experienced less than 30 minutes on the pitch with Bloxham, with a potential new combination between the two yet to be discovered.

Ahead of the Seasiders’ games against Peterborough United and Barnsley, Bruce is still preparing for life without his club’s most-recent permanent signing.

“I don’t think he’ll be ready for Tuesday or next Saturday,” he said after Saturday afternoon’s 2-1 defeat away to Stockport County.

“It’s a muscle so we’ve got to be careful. We’ll see how he is at the back end of the week.”

Bloxham’s career so far

After spending the latter part of his youth career with Shrewsbury, Bloxham was handed his professional debut back in 2021.

In total, he made 126 outings during his time with the Shropshire outfit, scoring 11 times in total.

Prior to his move to Bloomfield Road, he had found the back of the net four times in 22 appearances for the Salop, including one against Blackpool on New Year’s Day.

Discussing the use of Bloxham as a striker back in January, Bruce stated: “We knew he could play there because played down the middle around 30 times in the past. We always knew that was part of his game, which is great when you’ve got that flexibility.

“He’s had a great start, so long may that continue. I can already feel that he’s a bit of a favourite, especially with the away supporters who have seen him play fantastically well.”

