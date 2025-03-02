'Made it difficult' - Steve Bruce makes feelings clear on Blackpool's play-off hopes

Blackpool’s hopes of reaching the League One play-offs were dealt another major blow on Saturday afternoon following their 2-1 loss away to Stockport County.

The Seasiders chances of making the top six were already slim prior to the game at Edgeley Park, but now looks even more unlikely after tasting defeat for the first time since Boxing Day.

Ashley Fletcher gave Steve Bruce’s side the lead in the seventh minute in Greater Manchester, before a second half brace from substitute Benony Andresson turned the game around.

Stoke City loanee Niall Ennis had a couple of chances to score, but placed two headed attempts in the direction of the Hatters keeper.

The result leaves Blackpool 11th in the third tier, and now 12 points off the final play-off place, with only 13 games left.

“There’s been too many like that,” Bruce said.

“Stockport do it very well, they looked down and out in the first half, but they’ve come back and they’ve rallied. They did the basics better than what we did.

“We have to stay with it, it’s not over - there’s a long way to go yet. We’ve got lots of points to play for. “We’ve made it very difficult for ourselves today, but we’ll get ready for Tuesday (against Peterborough United) and see what happens.”

Further reaction to Stockport defeat

Bruce was left frustrated at Edgeley Park by the way his side ‘gifted’ Stockport their two goals, with the first one coming two minutes after the restart.

“To be fair to Stockport, I’ve seen them do what they’ve done today, where they’re up against it but they’ve done the basics and they’ve dug in,” he stated.

“I knew in the second half that they were going to be better and we wouldn’t have that dominance again. They changed their system and formation, which shows what they thought of the first half.

“They’ve turned it around, so fair play to them. All the things we wanted to guard against, we haven’t done well enough. The defending was poor especially for the first goal, we should’ve managed it better.

“We had to go 15 minutes into the game and see it through, but we’ve gifted them a goal. That’s the disappointing thing; too many times we’ve done that.

“We haven’t taken the big chances. In the first half, we were the best team by a mile, but I knew Stockport would ask questions. They made a tactical change.

“We had the big opportunities to win the match, and we didn’t take them. In big games like this, you’ve got to take them, but unfortunately Niall (Ennis) has missed them. If there’s anyone you want them to fall to, it’s him, so we’re disappointed. They’re the fine margins behind why we’ve lost.

“We defended poorly just after half time to leave ourselves open - it was poor on our behalf. We’ve given a poor goal away, we’ll analyse it and see if we can improve.

“We have to go again on Tuesday now, the games are thick and fast. We have to recover as best we can.”

