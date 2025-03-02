'Too many' - Blackpool boss responds to characteristic continuously proving costly

Blackpool suffered their first defeat of 2025 on Saturday afternoon as Stockport County came from behind to claim 2-1 win at Edgeley Park.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result provided the Seasiders with another blow to their slim play-off hopes, but they were in control of the contest in Greater Manchester after Ashley Fletcher’s opener in the seventh minute.

A triple at the break from the Hatters completely changed the direction of the momentum in the game, and shortly after the restart substitute Benony Andresson claimed the equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heading into the latter stages, the Icelandic striker also bagged the winner, while Niall Ennis failed to make the most of a couple of chances for the visitors.

It wasn’t the first time Blackpool were punished for a slow start to the second half. In the last few months there’s been a number of occasions where they’ve conceded in the first five minutes after the restart, and in some cases there’s been more than one goal against them.

“We spoke about it, and maybe we’ve got to do something different,” Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce said after the game against Stockport.

“We’ve done that a few times, so maybe we’ll change the tea or something like that at half time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The lack of concentration has proved costly again, and I don't know how many times we’ve conceded just after half time. We warned against it, and we knew what was coming.

“I said to them that they wouldn’t be that bad again, and we wouldn’t have that dominance. We had to do all of the ugly things well, but we left ourselves open. Within two minutes they created a chance out of nothing really from our poor defending, and that’s frustrating.

“We spoke about concentrating and being aware. We did it to a tee last week, but we let them back in with them not doing much.”

The story of the game

A fantastic ball from Albie Morgan found Fletcher in the box, with the striker lightly lifting the ball over Corey Addai to claim the opener in the exchanges and his seventh goal of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two Seasiders players linked up again shortly after, as Bruce’s side almost added a quick-fire second.

Ashley Fletcher (Photographer Alex Dodd / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

A cross into the box from Morgan was flicked towards the face of goal by Fletcher, with the ball hitting the inside of the far post and coming back into the hands of the Hatters keeper.

Down the other end, Stockport’s first shot on target came through Lewis Bate - who’s shot into the ground forced Harry Tyrer to push the ball away from danger.

The 23-year-old’s next test proved to be more of a challenge. Tanto Olaofe tried his luck from distance with an attempt with the outside of his boot, forcing the Everton loanee to tip the swirling ball over the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A poor opening 45 minutes prompted Dave Challinor into three changes at the break. The rewards for that decision quickly arrived, with substitute Benony Andresson finding the back of the net two minutes after the restart.

Ennis came close to immediately reclaiming Blackpool’s lead, but Addai threw his body towards the ball to stop a back post header.

The momentum moved in Stockport’s favour as the second half went on, with Andresson forcing Tyrer into a save just after the hour mark.

A double change on the 70-minute mark saw the Seasiders return to back four, after starting with a three, allowing substitutes Rob Apter and Sammy Silvera to form part of an attacking trio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The alterations had an initial positive impact, and the visitors came close to going ahead, with Ennis seeing another headed attempt saved.

Just as Bruce’s side were starting to find their feet again, they were hit with a blow.

Unlike the Blackpool forward at the other end, Andresson was able to direct a header towards the corner, beating Tyrer for a second time to give the Hatters all three points.

Read your next story from the Gazette HERE.