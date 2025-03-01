Steve Bruce was left frustrated as Blackpool ‘gifted’ Stockport County goals in their 2-1 defeat at Edgeley Park.

The Seasiders initially took the lead through Ashley Fletcher in the opening exchanges of the contest in Greater Manchester, but a brace from substitute Benony Andresson after the break turned the game around.

Bruce’s side had their own chances to take all three points, with two headed attempts from Niall Ennis going straight at Corey Addai in the Hatters goal.

“To be fair to Stockport, I’ve seen them do what they’ve done today, where they’re up against it but they’ve done the basics and they’ve dug in,” the Blackpool boss said.

“I knew in the second half that they were going to be better and we wouldn’t have that dominance again. They changed their system and formation, which shows what they thought of the first half.

“They’ve turned it around, so fair play to them. All the things we wanted to guard against, we haven’t done well enough. The defending was poor especially for the first goal, we should’ve managed it better.

“We had to go 15 minutes into the game and see it through, but we’ve gifted them a goal. That’s the disappointing thing; too many times we’ve done that.

“We haven’t taken the big chances. In the first half, we were the best team by a mile, but I knew Stockport would ask questions. They made a tactical change.

“We had the big opportunities to win the match, and we didn’t take them. In big games like this, you’ve got to take them, but unfortunately Niall (Ennis) has missed them. If there’s anyone you want them to fall to, it’s him, so we’re disappointed. They’re the fine margins behind why we’ve lost.

“We defended poorly just after half time to leave ourselves open - it was poor on our behalf. We’ve given a poor goal away, we’ll analyse it and see if we can improve.

“We have to go again on Tuesday now, the games are thick and fast. We have to recover as best we can.”

