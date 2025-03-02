Steve Bruce sends message to Stoke City loanee after costly missed opportunities in Blackpool defeat

By Amos Wynn
Published 2nd Mar 2025, 09:00 BST

Niall Ennis was unable to make the most of a couple of big opportunities in front of goal in Blackpool’s 2-1 defeat to Stockport County.

The striker has enjoyed a bright start to life on the Fylde Coast following his loan move from Stoke City last month.

Heading into the game at Edgeley Park, the 25-year-old has scored four goals in his first five games for the Seasiders, but was lacking that clinical touch in Greater Manchester on Saturday afternoon.

The ex-Plymouth Argyle promotion winner had two headed opportunities from close-range, but on both occasions he could only direct his attempts towards Corey Addai in the Hatters goal.

This ultimately proved costly as Benony Andresson’s second half brace off the bench cancelled out Ashley Fletcher’s opener in the seventh minute.

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce states the best thing Ennis can do is forget about the misses ahead of the Seasiders upcoming midweek home game against Peterborough United.

“He’s been terrific since he’s come here, and again he’s put himself in a position to score a goal, but unfortunately today, he’s missed them,” he said.

“There’ll be no one feeling worse than he will, but he’ll go again and will be ready for Tuesday.

“You have to forget about it. Strikers get all of the plaudits and usually get paid the most money, that’s what they do. Today wasn’t Niall’s day, but he was in there.

“It’s a great ball from Albie (Morgan) in particular for the second one, and all he has to do is head it down. He’s aware of that and feels bad enough.

“He misplaced a header, and where he’s got a great one last week, he could’ve scored a couple today, and you’d expect him to take them. That’s what strikers are, it’s fine margins, and they’ve taken their chances.”

