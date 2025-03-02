Blackpool’s North West rivals Wigan Athletic have made the decision to part ways with manager Shaun Maloney.

The 42-year-old becomes the seventh League One coach to be sacked this season, with the first being the Seasiders’ Neil Critchley all the way back in August.

Maloney departs the Brick Community Stadium with Latics sat 15th in the third tier, picking up 39 points from 33 games in the current season.

A 2-1 defeat to Reading on Saturday afternoon leaves the Greater Manchester outfit with just one win in their last seven league outings, and spells the end of Maloney’s time in the hotseat.

The former Scotland international was named as Wigan manager back in January 2023, replacing Kolo Toure in the role during a period of ownership issues for the club.

Throughout his playing career, the retired midfielder 91 for the Latics, during which time he won the FA Cup in 2013. Alongside this, he spent time with the likes of Celtic, Aston Villa and Hull City.

Full statement

In a statement announcing Maloney’s departure, Wigan wrote: “Wigan Athletic can confirm that Shaun Maloney has departed his role as Wigan Athletic manager with immediate effect.

“Shaun was appointed Wigan Athletic manager in January 2023 during what would be an extremely turbulent period in the Club’s history. Whilst he could not prevent the club’s relegation from the EFL Championship, Shaun ensured that the club returned to the third tier with fighting spirit.

“Furthermore, through a change of ownership in the summer of 2023, Shaun stuck by the club and helped us overcome an eight-point deduction and a squad overhaul to retain our 2023/24 League One status comfortably with matches to spare.

“During his tenure, Shaun and his young team have provided the club and its supporters with some proud moments, including an Emirates FA Cup Third Round tie with Manchester United, as well as three memorable victories over rivals Bolton Wanderers, just to name a few.

“Shaun has also helped develop a number of our young players, some of whom have moved on to further their careers to the mutual benefit of the football club.

“However, it cannot be overlooked that the current League One campaign has clearly not progressed as anticipated. Home results and performances, in particular, have been disappointing and below the standard at which our supporters expect. For this reason, the board felt that it was time for a change.

“The timing of such change will allow the club the necessary time to appoint a successor and enable the Club to look forward to the future.

Wigan Athletic Assistant Manager, Max Rogers, has also departed.

“The process of appointing a new Wigan Athletic Manager begins immediately. In the interim, first Team coach, Glenn Whelan, will take charge of the first team supported by club ambassador and former manager and assistant manager, Graham Barrow, along with Lead PDP Coach, Frankie Bunn.

“As a Board of Directors, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Shaun and Max for their service, efforts and dedication to the club.

“We hope that in the years to come Shaun’s time as manager is remembered fondly by supporters, as is his time as a player for the club. Shaun and Max will always be welcomed back to Wigan Athletic Football Club and the Brick Community Stadium.

“The club will make no further comment at this time.”