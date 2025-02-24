Former Blackpool coach David Dunn admits he was ‘apprehensive’ over taking on the role of temporary manager during his time at Bloomfield Road.

The 45-year-old oversaw four games during a caretaker stint in charge of the Seasiders back in 2020, after initially making the move to the Fylde Coast as Simon Grayson’s assistant a few weeks before he was sacked.

Following his short stint in the hotseat, Dunn became part of Neil Critchley’s backroom staff during the ex-Liverpool youth coach’s early days with the club.

The retired midfielder, who spent time with the likes of Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers during his playing career, states he felt a little uneasy stepping into the top job so soon after arriving.

“I came in under Simon Grayson, and I was only there with him for five or six weeks, before ending up in charge for a few games,” he said.

“It’s happened to me a few times now. After they asked if I’d take it, I went for a drink with Simon and Ian Miller to ask what they thought, and they said: ‘take it and see where it goes.’

“It’s very difficult when you go in with a manager and you suddenly get asked (to be caretaker); I don’t know if it looks great.

“I’ve always been apprehensive of taking a job in that scenario, as you could see when I got offered the Port Vale job when Andy Crosby left. I know it happens, and it’s part of the game, but it just doesn’t sit well with me.

“I wouldn’t want people in football, when you’ve got a decent reputation, to think that’s what you do. I don’t think it looks right, but I’m not naive enough to think it doesn’t happen.

“It’s sometimes the best chance for a coach to get that first job or get back in, but it’s not something I want to do.”

Dunn made the decision to depart the Seasiders in July 2020 to take over the vacant manager role with Barrow following their promotion to League Two.

Despite this, he admits he enjoyed his time working under Critchley, and could see that the team was set up to be successful in the following season.

“He was a really thorough coach, I thought they would have a good chance of promotion,” he added.

“I had a really decent relationship with Critch, we still keep in touch. It was a good time for them when I left.

“I really enjoyed my time there. If I’m being honest, I made a mistake leaving the club at the time. I went up to Barrow thinking I could change that - I love football and felt it was a real challenge.

“I put my head above the parapet and it didn’t quite work for me.”

David Dunn (Photographer Kevin Barnes/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Kevin Barnes

Dunn is currently not involved in coaching, and isn’t actively looking to get back in at the moment due to an important family reason.

“I’m always open to new things, but my eldest lad is at Blackburn and has been on the bench a few times, so I wouldn’t want to miss his debut,” he stated.

“I’m fortunate to make that decision and not have to rush back into the next job that comes up because I want to watch him.

“Simon (Grayson) has just gone to Nepal, and I was tempted to go over there, but I wouldn’t want to be there and for Isaac to make his debut. That’s just where I am at the minute.

“It’s a great career if he can have one, I try my best to guide him. He’s a young player and has really good potential, but I keep saying to him that he needs to keep pushing and be dedicated because he’s a young kid that’s done well as a scholar but he’s got to keep going.”