A number of Blackpool players are out of contract in the summer.

Steve Bruce’s time in charge at Bloomfield Road has already brought a number of changes, and there could be more before the start of next season.

Like last year, a number of long-serving players could potentially depart when their current deals come to an end.

Here’s our current verdict on what should happen with each player:

Sonny Carey

Sonny Carey has enjoyed a strong few weeks in the Blackpool XI, which has highlighted the situation with his contract.

After having a one-year option activated last summer, the midfielder is coming to the end of his current deal, having first joined the Seasiders back in 2021.

Bruce has made his feelings clear on what he would like to happen concerning the 24-year-old.

Discussing Carey’s future last month, he said: “I’d love for Sonny to stay. I’ve made it perfectly clear to him that I’d like him to stay. It’s every player’s prerogative to leave their contract these days, but I hope we can tie him up. The ball is in Sonny’s court really.

“He’s proven what a valuable member of the squad he is with his performances in the last couple of games in particular.”

With the Blackpool boss sold on what Carey can bring, it’d be a no-brainer to extend his time with the club.

Jordan Gabriel

Jordan Gabriel’s future could depend on what happens in the next few months.

Last summer a number of clubs were linked with a move for the fullback, and it seemed important that the Seasiders kept him, with the 26-year-old possessing the ability to be a key player when fully fit.

He demonstrated what he can bring in Bruce’s first month in charge, but a dip in form has seen him drop out of the starting XI in recent times.

You’d probably say the jury is out on whether it’s the right time for the two parties to go their separate ways; although a strong few months would make it a simple option when it comes to activating the one-year extension available in his current deal.

Jordan Gabriel | Getty Images

Matthew Pennington

The decision on Matthew Pennington should be more straightforward. Apart from a dip in form at the beginning of the season, the ex-Everton youngster has been a rock in defence and should see his stay at Bloomfield Road extended.

Josh Onomah

Blackpool have offered Josh Onomah two short-term deals so far, and he’s not really rewarded the club for either just yet.

He’s shown snippets of the quality he possesses, but on the whole fitness issues has held him back, after spending over 12 months without a club prior to signing for the Seasiders back in October.

The midfielder still has time to prove himself, and if he could get up to speed then he’d be a real asset.

Unfortunately, as it stands, the gamble hasn’t paid off just yet, and his current contribution wouldn’t merit another contract.

Josh Onomah

Jake Beesley

It’s probably a 50/50 call when it comes to a decision on Jake Beesley. The striker has demonstrated he can have an impact, and get a goal when it matters, but equally he’s not someone who’s seen as a starter week in, week out.

As a back-up option, it’d be worth activating his 12-month option.

Richard O’Donnell

In a similar situation to Beesley, Richard O’Donnell has been a good back-up keeper during his time with Blackpool, and it would do no harm keeping him in that role.

Equally, if he felt it was time to move on, then that wouldn’t be a headache either.

Mackenzie Chapman

Third-choice goalkeeper Mackenzie Chapman did officially leave the club last summer, before rejoining. You’d imagine that he would depart again in June.

Ollie Norburn

Ollie Norburn’s time with Blackpool is more than likely over. Despite having a one-year option to keep the midfielder, it seems as if the two parties will go their separate ways.

Due to a shortage of game time at Bloomfield Road, the 32-year-old joined Wigan Athletic on loan last month, meaning he’s probably played his last game in Tangerine.

Nothing’s ever finalised in football, but you’d imagine the decision has been made in this case - and it would be best for everyone involved.

Ollie Norburn

Jordan Rhodes

Like Norburn, Jordan Rhodes made a League One loan move during the winter transfer window due to a lack of minutes.

With his one-year contract coming to an end in the summer, you’d imagine that the 35-year-old has said his Fylde Coast farewell too.

While he was a key player during his loan spell with the club, his permanent move simply didn’t work out in the way everyone would’ve hoped.