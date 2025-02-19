Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Blackpool striker Kyle Joseph states he will forever be in debt to Steve Bruce.

Following a tough first season on the Fylde Coast following his move from Swansea City in the summer of 2023, the 23-year-old found himself rejuvenated in Tangerine throughout the first half of the current campaign.

This coincided with the Seasiders’ appointment of Bruce back in September, with the former Wigan Athletic youngster becoming a key player under the experienced manager.

Joseph’s impressive performances in League One caught the eye of onlookers from elsewhere, which ultimately resulted in a move to Hull City in the Championship for a reported £2.5million.

Bruce knows the Tigers well, having coached the East Yorkshire outfit between 2012 and 2016, during which time he earned two promotions to the Premier League and reached the final of the FA Cup.

Joseph admits he’ll be forever grateful to the 64-year-old for the support he gave him during his time with Blackpool.

Speaking to Hull Live about his conversations with Bruce prior to his move to the MKM Stadium, the forward said: “I was focused on getting results at Blackpool and trying to play well, and then obviously, once the bid was accepted, I had a good chat with him, and he was really honest with me.

“He said he wanted me to stay, but he knew how much this move could really develop me and help change my life, to move on and progress to better things.

“He's (Bruce) an amazing, amazing human being. I'll be forever in debt to him for helping me get this move.

“The stuff that he did for me off the pitch, how he'd speak to me, how he's helped improve me as a player and just the little things. You don't manage one thousand games if you're not a good manager, but I think he's just an amazing person and an even better manager.

“I wouldn't say it was a difficult (decision to join Hull), no, because I've seen obviously the quality in the squad beforehand, and even when I arrived, I was really surprised with the quality of the squad. I was like, this is a really, really good squad filled with good players.

“Obviously, they are in the position that they are, that's one of them, but I think there's a really big belief in this squad that we can pull ourselves away from the situation that we are in, and it's up to us to go and do that.”

Kyle Joseph

Bruce’s past words on Joseph

Bruce also spoke highly of his time working with Joseph last month, after confirming a bid from Hull had been accepted.

“He’s a smashing lad who’s dug in this season and led from the front, so we’re sorry to see him go,” he said.

“He’s everything I like in a football player, he gives everything he’s got. I’m delighted to have worked with him, he’s a smashing lad.

“We’re sad to lose him, but that’s football - everyone’s got their price whether you are Kyle Joseph or Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Hull are up against it at the bottom end of the Championship, so they are trying to get a centre forward in to help them. For attitude and commitment, they’re not going to get any better than Kyle - he’ll be a good asset for them.

“Sometimes you can’t stand in their way, it’s a bit life changing for the kid.”

