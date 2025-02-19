One of Blackpool’s upcoming opponents will be hoping for a new manager bounce when their trip to the Fylde Coast comes around in a few weeks time.

The Seasiders welcome strugglers Cambridge United to Bloomfield Road on March 11 - in what is a rescheduled fixture, after cold conditions caused the game to be postponed last month.

With the U’s currently sat bottom of the League One table, and eight points from safety, they made the decision to part ways with head coach Garry Monk earlier this week.

The 45-year-old took over at the Abbey Stadium just under a year ago, and guided the club to an 18th place finish last season.

Victories have been hard to come by for the former Swansea City defender throughout the current campaign, with the Cambridgeshire outfit only recording five wins in 31 games.

They’ve shared points on eight occasions, including their 4-4 draw with Blackpool back in August, where Shayne Lavery bagged a brace against his former club.

According Bettingodds.com, Neil Harris is the current favourite to replace Monk at 6/4.

The 47-year-old was briefly in charge of the U’s last season, before opting to make a return to Millwall.

With his second coaching spell at The Den coming to an end in December, Harris finds himself heavily linked with the vacant role at the Abbey Stadium.

Fellow former Cambridge manager Mark Bonner is just behind Harris at 4/1, having been sacked from his role with Gillingham last month.

Ex-Northampton boss Jon Brady is at 5/1, while Barry Corr (8/1) and Michael Morrison (10/1) are also on the list.

Following his departure from Derby County earlier this month, the likelihood of Paul Warne stepping straight back into the dugout is currently 12/1.

