Blackpool have been hit with further fixture disruption - with a new date now required for their meeting with Birmingham City towards the backend of the season.

The Seasiders have been forced to move a number of games in recent times, with matches against both Rotherham United and Cambridge United both moved to midweek slots due to weather conditions in the last couple of months.

A Tuesday night gap will also be required for when the Blues visit Bloomfield Road, due to Chris Davies’ side reaching the final of the EFL Trophy.

Birmingham’s trip to the Fylde Coast was due to take place on April 12, but that comes 24 hours before their Wembley showdown against either Wrexham or Peterborough - who meet next week.

Goals from Jay Stansfield and Lyndon Dykes helped the League One leaders get past Bradford City with a 2-1 victory at St Andrew’s on Tuesday evening.

Following confirmation of that result, Blackpool posted: “Due to Birmingham City progressing into the EFL Trophy Final this evening, our league fixture originally scheduled for Saturday 12 April will now be moved to a new date.

“Further details will be confirmed in due course.”

This left some Seasiders supporters frustrated, with the prospect of another midweek game taking its toll.

One wrote: “Not another Tuesday game. Fans travel from all over for Saturday games so don’t always get here for Tuesday games.”

Another added: “This is getting ridiculous now. I am not alone in working shifts and I have missed more games this season due to rescheduling. I will miss the rearranged fixture now. It’s certainly not worth paying upfront to buy a season ticket.”

A third stated: “Another midweek game I’m unable to attend.”

