17 things that have happened since Blackpool's last home win - from major political changes to huge TV exits

Published 18th Feb 2025, 14:30 BST
It’s been a while since Blackpool tasted victory at Bloomfield Road.

The last time the Seasiders picked up maximum points from a home game was on September 28, when they overcame Burton Albion with a 3-0 win, courtesy of goals from Odel Offiah, Rob Apter and Lee Evans.

Since then, nine draws and one defeat have come the way of Steve Bruce’s side in front of their own fans.

Crawley Town’s visit to the Fylde Coast on Saturday afternoon will mark 147 days since Blackpool enjoyed a Bloomfield Road victory.

Plenty of things have happened connected to the club, as well as across the world, since the Burton game – and we’ve taken a look at some of the standout events:

1. What has happened since Blackpool's last home win?

Josh Onomah has signed two short-term deals with the Seasiders since the club's last home win - with his most-recent keeping the midfielder on the Fylde Coast until the end of the season.

2. Two contracts

Josh Onomah has signed two short-term deals with the Seasiders since the club's last home win - with his most-recent keeping the midfielder on the Fylde Coast until the end of the season.

Less than two months on from his Bloomfield Road sacking, Neil Critchley returned to football as Hearts' new head coach.

3. Critch's new job

Less than two months on from his Bloomfield Road sacking, Neil Critchley returned to football as Hearts' new head coach.

Thomas Tuchel was confirmed as the new England manager on October 16, but only officially takes over on January 1.

4. Tuchel appointed

Thomas Tuchel was confirmed as the new England manager on October 16, but only officially takes over on January 1.

Kemi Badenoch became the new leader of the Conservatives on November 2, after beating rival Robert Jenrick.

5. Badenoch becomes opposition leader

Kemi Badenoch became the new leader of the Conservatives on November 2, after beating rival Robert Jenrick.

On December 11 it was confirmed Saudi Arabia would host the 2034 World Cup, while the 2030 edition would be hosted in Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay hosting special centenary games.

6. World Cup confirmed

On December 11 it was confirmed Saudi Arabia would host the 2034 World Cup, while the 2030 edition would be hosted in Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay hosting special centenary games.

