Blackpool striker Niall Ennis states he’s determined to prove his quality throughout the next few months at Bloomfield Road.

Since joining the Seasiders on loan from Stoke City last month, the 25-year-old has scored twice in four League One games, with the most-recent being the equaliser in a 3-3 draw for Steve Bruce’s side against Mansfield Town.

The former England youth international has struggled at a number of clubs in recent times, but is hopeful a return to the third tier can reignite his career.

His most-successful season to date came with Plymouth Argyle back in the 2022/23 campaign, where his 12 goals and six assists in 38 league outings helped the Pilgrims to promotion to the Championship.

Ennis’ form throughout that year earned him a move to Blackburn Rovers, but things didn’t work out at Ewood Park, and it’s been a similar story during his time with Stoke so far.

On the back of his bright start in front of goal for Blackpool, the forward has made his ambitions clear.

“It’s about proving my quality and helping the team,” he said.

“I feel like it’s only the start; I feel like I’ve been in positions where when I get my sharpness, I should be getting more goals to help us rise up the table.

“I don’t think I’m too far away, it’s about getting used to my surroundings as well. It’s not just on the pitch, it’s about mentally adjusting.

“I want to be even better than I was at Plymouth, I want to raise my level and show why I helped them to get out of the league.

“It’s just about getting used to hitting the back of the net and playing at a level that I feel is good enough to prove that I’m one of the better players in the division.”

Niall Ennis (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Ennis states the Seasiders had to make themselves believe that they could get back into the game after falling 3-1 behind to the Stags at the weekend.

Sonny Carey’s opener was quickly cancelled out, with Will Evans, Keanu Baccus and Lucas Akins all finding the back of the net to put the visitors in a commanding position.

Inside the final 20 minutes, Ashley Fletcher pulled one back, before Ennis finished off a CJ Hamilton cross to secure a point.

“You lock eyes with teammates, and subconsciously you start believing,” he added.

“When you’ve got quality in the wide areas, it’s up to us forwards to get into position, and it paid off.

“Being 3-1 down, I wish we had played like that from kick off, but that’s football, if you don’t win then you make sure you don’t lose.

“The boys get on as a team off the pitch and that’s when you show character to get results like that. We take the point and move on.”