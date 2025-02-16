Blackpool endured a difficult afternoon against Mansfield Town - but were still able to pick up a point after drawing 3-3.

The Seasiders were unable to end their lengthy wait for their first home win since the end of September, but almost suffered defeat for the first time in eight Bloomfield Road outings.

Steve Bruce’s side found themselves 3-1 down, after goals from Will Evans, Keanu Baccus and Lucas Akins cancelled out Sonny Carey’s opener.

Ultimately, Ashley Fletcher pulled one back, before Niall Ennis claimed the equaliser to split the points.

At half time, the Blackpool boss opted to make three changes, as well as making a switch to a new formation, featuring a defensive three.

Bruce had initially started with a 4-4-1-1, after previously sharing his desire to get Lee Evans, Albie Morgan and Carey all into his starting XI at the same time.

The latter of the three played a more advanced role just behind Ennis, and despite a poor performance on the whole, Bruce was pleased with what the 24-year-old produced.

“I thought Sonny (Carey) was arguably our best player,” he said.

“He scored a great goal, was full of life, and caused them problems. I’ve been very pleased with him after coming into the team after being out for the best part of 10 weeks.

“The beauty of him is he can play two or three positions, which always helps if you’re a manager.”

Bruce’s thoughts on the whole

Following the draw, Bruce admitted he was pleased with the work rate of his side to get back into the contest, but was frustrated with the errors they made.

The Seasiders were left frustrated at times

“We will take a draw, we’re 3-1 down at home after an hour, and apart from 10 minutes after half time we hadn’t kicked a ball in earnest,” he added.

“When that happens you’re looking for a bit of resilience and for your substitutes to change it, and it paid off.

“There’s no real pattern, we’ve drawn 2-2, we’ve been behind, we’ve been in front. We’ve had to show a bit of courage and a bit of grit because at one stage we looked down and out, and at one stage we could’ve nicked it.

“I want any team I manage to have something about them - the players know that, that’s what we require. I’m delighted with their attitude, but we made too many mistakes.”