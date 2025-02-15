'Embarrassed' to 'impactful' - Blackpool player ratings in comeback against Mansfield Town

The Seasiders initially took the lead in the first half through Sonny Carey, before goals from Will Evans, Keanu Baccus and Lucas Akins put the visitors in a commanding position.
Despite being firmly second-best for the majority of the game, Steve Bruce’s side continued to show fight, and pulled themselves back level through Ashley Fletcher and Niall Ennis.
Blackpool were far from their best against the Stags, and will be delighted to claim a point, even if it extends their 140-day winless run at home even further.
A disappointing first half performance prompted three changes at the break, as well as a shift to a back three.
Here’s how the Seasiders performed:
Blackpool took on Mansfield at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Harry Tyrer- 5
Harry Tyrer could've done better for the Stags' first goal, and just looked motionless as the ball came into the box. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Odel Offiah- 6
Odel Offiah had a few sloppy defensive moments, but provided some of the Seasiders' brightest moments in the first half with his dribbling going forward. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob
4. Olly Casey- 6
Olly Casey was on hand to make a number blocks on a day were the Blackpool defence was exposed to a lot of pressure. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. Elkan Baggott- 5
Like his defensive partner, Elkan Baggott was on hand with a number of blocks throughout a period of relentless pressure from Mansfield, but was embarrassed by Will Evans in one moment in particular, with the striker's footwork leaving the Ipswich Town loanee on the ground. The 22-year-old was among the three players to be replaced at the break. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. James Husband- 5
The Seasiders were opened up to easily as a whole for large periods of the game, with Mansfield enjoying some joy down the left. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
