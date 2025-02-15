'Embarrassed' to 'impactful' - Blackpool player ratings in comeback against Mansfield Town

By Amos Wynn
Published 15th Feb 2025, 17:53 BST
Blackpool came from behind to secure a 3-3 draw with Mansfield Town.

The Seasiders initially took the lead in the first half through Sonny Carey, before goals from Will Evans, Keanu Baccus and Lucas Akins put the visitors in a commanding position.

Despite being firmly second-best for the majority of the game, Steve Bruce’s side continued to show fight, and pulled themselves back level through Ashley Fletcher and Niall Ennis.

Blackpool were far from their best against the Stags, and will be delighted to claim a point, even if it extends their 140-day winless run at home even further.

A disappointing first half performance prompted three changes at the break, as well as a shift to a back three.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

Blackpool took on Mansfield at Bloomfield Road.

1. How did the Seasiders perform?

Blackpool took on Mansfield at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Harry Tyrer could've done better for the Stags' first goal, and just looked motionless as the ball came into the box.

2. Harry Tyrer- 5

Harry Tyrer could've done better for the Stags' first goal, and just looked motionless as the ball came into the box. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Odel Offiah had a few sloppy defensive moments, but provided some of the Seasiders' brightest moments in the first half with his dribbling going forward.

3. Odel Offiah- 6

Odel Offiah had a few sloppy defensive moments, but provided some of the Seasiders' brightest moments in the first half with his dribbling going forward. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Photo Sales
Olly Casey was on hand to make a number blocks on a day were the Blackpool defence was exposed to a lot of pressure.

4. Olly Casey- 6

Olly Casey was on hand to make a number blocks on a day were the Blackpool defence was exposed to a lot of pressure. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Like his defensive partner, Elkan Baggott was on hand with a number of blocks throughout a period of relentless pressure from Mansfield, but was embarrassed by Will Evans in one moment in particular, with the striker's footwork leaving the Ipswich Town loanee on the ground. The 22-year-old was among the three players to be replaced at the break.

5. Elkan Baggott- 5

Like his defensive partner, Elkan Baggott was on hand with a number of blocks throughout a period of relentless pressure from Mansfield, but was embarrassed by Will Evans in one moment in particular, with the striker's footwork leaving the Ipswich Town loanee on the ground. The 22-year-old was among the three players to be replaced at the break. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
The Seasiders were opened up to easily as a whole for large periods of the game, with Mansfield enjoying some joy down the left.

6. James Husband- 5

The Seasiders were opened up to easily as a whole for large periods of the game, with Mansfield enjoying some joy down the left. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolMansfield TownSteve BruceWill EvansStags
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice