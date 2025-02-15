Steve Bruce states Blackpool’s 3-3 draw with Mansfield Town featured the worst half of football from his time in charge so far - but was left pleased by the resilience on display.

The Seasiders initially took the lead in the first half through Sonny Carey, before goals from Will Evans, Keanu Baccus and Lucas Akins put the visitors in a commanding position.

Despite being firmly second-best for the majority of the game, Bruce’s side continued to show fight, and pulled themselves back level through Ashley Fletcher and Niall Ennis - following three half time substitutions.

“We will take a draw, we’re 3-1 down at home after an hour, and apart from 10 minutes after half time we hadn’t kicked a ball in earnest,” the Blackpool boss said.

“When that happens you’re looking for a bit of resilience and for your substitutes to change it, and it paid off.

“There’s no real pattern, we’ve drawn 2-2, we’ve been behind, we’ve been in front. We’ve had to show a bit of courage and a bit of grit because at one stage we looked down and out, and at one stage we could’ve nicked it.

“I want any team I manage to have something about them - the players know that, that’s what we require. I’m delighted with their attitude, but we made too many mistakes.

“We have to be honest, our first half performance was arguably the worst since I’ve been here.

“It was very poor against a team that looked full of confidence, and they’ve lost their last six or seven. They caused us all sorts of problems. We were nearly out of sight unfortunately.

“We changed it, and the subs made a difference, and we showed the resilience the team has got, but we’ve got to overcome the mental thing we’ve got with the ability to win at home.

“I didn’t need to get after them that much at half time because I think they knew. Sometimes you’ve got to hold your hands up and say you didn’t do well enough. To be fair, I could’ve made 10 substitutions.

“It was the poorest in my time since I’ve come in. There’s been times at home where I felt we deserved to win the match, and haven’t, but today we’ll take a draw, as the first half performance in particular was really poor.

“The resilience has been there again, they looked as if they were down and out but they got off the floor to get something from the game.

“We were chalk and cheese, our second half performance was more like it.”