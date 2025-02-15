Blackpool’s run of draws at Bloomfield Road has been extended to eight game as they came from behind to claim a 3-3 draw with Mansfield Town.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Stags, who had headed to the Fylde Coast on the back of seven consecutive defeats, were in control for the majority of the afternoon.

After taking the lead through Sonny Carey in the first half, the Seasiders were firmly second-best, as goals from Will Evans, Keanu Baccus and Lucas Akins put the visitors in a commanding position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this, Steve Bruce’s side continued to fight, and pulled themselves back level through Ashley Fletcher and Niall Ennis.

Harry Tyrer was called into the first save of the afternoon in the 15th minute, with the Everton loanee easily stopping a George Maris shot from distance.

Prior to that, both Olly Casey and Elkan Baggott had made strong blocks to neutralise some early pressure from the Stags.

Despite doing the majority of the defending in the opening exchanges, it was Blackpool who took the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the right side, Rob Apter played the ball into the path of Carey, who released a shot across the face of goal and into the bottom corner, with the midfielder making the most of his more advanced starting position behind the striker.

The Seasiders lead didn’t last long, as the Stags swiftly pulled themselves level. After winning an aerial battle in the box, Evans glanced a header past a motionless Tyrer.

Ahead of the half hour mark, the visitors edged their way in front. With space clear on the edge of the box, Baccus had the time to release a superb shot from distance to beat the Blackpool keeper.

After a period of pinball in the Mansfield box, James Husband had an eventual shot blocked in an attempt to quickly find an equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool were fortunate not to find themselves further behind at the break. Caylan Vickers came close with two attempts, with one deflected just wide and the other collected by Tyrer, while a slight touch denied Evans his second of the afternoon after going past Baggott with ease.

During half time, Bruce opted to make three changes, with Hayden Coulson, CJ Hamilton and Fletcher all coming on, and the formation switching to a back three.

Shortly after the restart, the Stags came painfully near to extending their lead once again, as Vickers saw an attempt hit the post and go behind.

Nigel Clough’s side didn’t have to wait too much longer for their third, with Akins adding his name to the scoresheet with a side-footed attempt into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans should’ve made it four, but fired well over the bar from close-range, as the Seasiders defensive struggles continued.

With 20-minutes left on the clock, Fletcher pulled one back to breathe some life back into Bruce’s side, and almost quickly added another, with Christy Pym getting down well to stop a header.

The equaliser did swiftly follow for Blackpool, as Ennis turned a Hamilton cross past the Stags keeper from close-range to secure a point.

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah (55’), Olly Casey, Elkan Baggott (45’), James Husband, Rob Apter (45’), Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Sammy Silvera (45’), Sonny Carey, Niall Ennis.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel (55’), Hayden Coulson (45’), Josh Onomah, CJ Hamilton (45’), Ashley Fletcher (45’), Jake Beesley.