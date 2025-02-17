Ex-Blackpool coach David Dunn believes the Seasiders are suffering from a mental block at home.

The former Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City midfielder was on media duty at Bloomfield Road for Saturday afternoon’s 3-3 draw with Mansfield Town.

Steve Bruce’s side initially took the lead in the first half through Sonny Carey, before goals from Will Evans, Keanu Baccus and Lucas Akins put the visitors in a commanding position.

Despite being firmly second-best for the majority of the game, Blackpool continued to show fight, and pulled themselves back level through Ashley Fletcher and Niall Ennis - following three half time substitutions.

Dunn knows the Seasiders well, having previously spent time on the Fylde Coast. The 45-year-old briefly worked as Simon Grayson’s assistant, before taking charge of the team on a caretaker basis following the sacking of the ex-Leeds United boss.

Following the permanent appointment of Neil Critchley, the one-time England international initially remained at Bloomfield Road to work under the former Liverpool youth coach, but departed to become Barrow manager a few months later.

Reflecting on what he saw from Bruce’s side on Saturday afternoon, Dunn told BBC Radio Lancashire: “It was a real lacklustre first half from the Seasiders. I knew at half time, strong words would be said by Steve Bruce. He made a triple substitution, and to be honest, injected life into the team.

“To come back to get the two goals to make it 3-3 was what they deserved. I know it’s not a win, so they’ve got to find that elusive win at home, but they’ll be happy to get a point from 3-1 down.”

The Seasiders came back against Mansfield Town (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Blackpool have now drawn eight consecutive games at home, and are without a victory on the Fylde Coast since September 28.

“There might just be a little bit of a mental block,” Dunn added.

“They scored a really good goal, and you’re thinking this could be the day they break it. I know Mansfield had lost seven on the bounce, but they’re a good team, and when they went 3-1 up they were flowing and looked really fluid in the middle of the pitch.

“Blackpool kept going, huffed and puffed, and got themselves back into the game. As soon as they went 3-2, I was almost thinking: ‘another draw.’

“It was an entertaining game, and it was another deserved point.”