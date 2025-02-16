Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce was pleased with how Stoke City loanee Niall Ennis got through Blackpool’s 3-3 draw against Mansfield Town.

The striker was a serious doubt for Saturday’s fixture after picking up a back injury a few days before, but was able to complete the full 90 minutes.

It proved to be a difficult game for the Seasiders, despite ultimately coming away with a point.

Sonny Carey had put Bruce’s side ahead during the first half, before the visitors took control through goals from Will Evans, Keanu Baccus and Lucas Akins.

After pulling one back through substitute Ashley Fletcher, Blackpool claimed an equaliser through Ennis - with the 25-year-old finding the back of the net for the second time since his move last month.

“He’s got another goal, which he can do, he’s got the equaliser for us,” Bruce said.

“He was touch-and-go, he’s not played a lot of football, we’ve had one or two who have had knocks, Fletch had one too, so he did well to get through it.

“We’ve got one or two carrying knocks but it’s going to happen when you’re playing Saturday and Tuesday.

“Niall has an eye for a goal, and we’ve seen it again today. Tom (Bloxham) has been a miss to us, especially with the contribution he made when he walked through the doors at the club. That’s football, we’ve all got injuries, it’s about how you deal with them.

“I’m more concerned about the lads that came on and helped the team enormously today, because some of them have had to wait patiently.

“We’ll put some work into them as always this week, and get ready for another home game.”

The latest on Bloxham

Prior to the game against the Stags, Bruce issued an update on the current timeframe of Tom Bloxham’s spell on the sidelines.

The winger, who scored one goal and provided two assists in his first four games for the Seasiders after joining the club last month, has been absent in recent times due to a calf injury.

Tom Bloxham

“He’s been two weeks now, so we expect him to be another week to 10 days,” Bruce stated.

“The injury was bordering on a month overall. He’s still nowhere near training, you’ve got to box clever when it’s a muscle injury.”