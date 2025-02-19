Niall Ennis states he’d been aware of Blackpool’s interest for a while before making the switch to Bloomfield Road on loan last month.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Stoke City striker was linked with a number of sides during the winter transfer window, with Leyton Orient also said to be looking into a move for the 25-year-old at one stage.

During his time with the Seasiders so far, Ennis has scored two goals in his first four outings, with the most-recent being an equaliser in last Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Mansfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Blackburn Rovers man admits Steve Bruce was a major factor behind him making the move to the Fylde Coast, and believes the way the team plays will prove beneficial for him.

“I heard of interest before the window opened, but you don’t know officially until it comes,” he said.

“Out of respect to Stoke, I was still focussing on there, because until you’ve signed you’re still a player at that club. When I was called upon to play, I was still 100 percent focussed on them, but I knew there was interest.

“The gaffer was one of the main reasons. He’s got a lot of wisdom as a player and a manager at high levels. It’s just about listening to him, the coaching staff and the senior players at the club, and taking that knowledge and applying it to my game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I saw a lot of footage (of the team), and I saw that they created chances. It’s a striker’s dream to be in teams that create, so it’s up to me to get on the end of them, so it’s only the start.”

Niall Ennis

Ennis’ most-successful season to date came with Plymouth Argyle back in the 2022/23 campaign, where his 12 goals and six assists in 38 league outings helped the Pilgrims to promotion to the Championship.

The former England youth international is hopeful he can help Blackpool to similar success, despite a substantial currently existing between themselves and the top six.

“For me as a striker, it’s about getting those goals to help the team get to those play-offs,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re not that far off points-wise and we’ve shown in spells that the quality is there, it’s just about consistently doing it now.

“Getting goals and helping the team is my main target.”

Read more the Gazette HERE.