What allocation Blackpool have been handed for upcoming away games against Stockport County and Barnsley
In the last week, Steve Bruce’s side have drawn to both Rotherham United and Mansfield Town, and still have Crawley Town to face on Saturday - as they continue in the search for their first win at Bloomfield Road since September 28.
Between now and the end of the season, the majority of the Seasiders’ remaining games come on the Fylde Coast, but they still have some tough away days ahead of them.
On the whole, Blackpool have done well on the road throughout the campaign so far, and currently hold the fourth best record in League One.
Here’s a look at the away fixtures coming up - and the allocation the Seasiders have received:
Stockport County (March 1)
Blackpool start next month with a trip to Edgeley Park to take on Stockport County - who recorded a 3-0 victory when they visited Bloomfield Road back in August.
The Seasiders have already sold out their allocation of 1,193 for their first visit to the Greater Manchester outfit since 2005.
Barnsley (March 8)
A midweek home game against Peterborough United sits in between trips to Stockport and Barnsley for Bruce’s side.
Blackpool recorded a 1-0 victory over the Tykes on their last visit to Oakwell, with Jordan Rhodes scoring the only goal of the game.
The South Yorkshire outfit have handed out an initial allocation of 1,527 to those visiting from the Fylde Coast.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.