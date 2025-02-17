Hayden Coulson was on hand to have a big impact for Blackpool in their 3-3 draw with Mansfield Town on Saturday afternoon.

The Seasiders endured a underwhelming start to the game at Bloomfield Road, with goals from Will Evans and Keanu Baccus cancelling out Sonny Carey’s opener to give the visitors a 2-1 lead at half time.

This prompted a triple substitution from Steve Bruce at half time, with Coulson coming on alongside CJ Hamilton and Ashley Fletcher, while a three-man defence was also implemented.

Following the restart, things didn’t initially go to plan, as Lucas Akins added a third for the Stags in the 64th minute.

Despite suffering a further blow, Blackpool were able to make a comeback, with Fletcher and Niall Ennis pulling the scoreline level once again.

Coulson played a big part in the comeback in a wing-back role down the left side, and was named as the club’s man of the match - despite only featuring for 45 minutes.

“That system suits him,” Bruce said after the match.

“Going forward, he put two, three, four great crosses in, and should’ve scored maybe - he had a good chance to.

“I’m delighted for him because he’s had to wait patiently. He came out of the team because of the injuries he’s picked up. He gets a few knocks which has taken him out, and the way I manage is, if someone has got the jersey then we stay with it.”

Coulson’s time with Blackpool so far

Coulson initially joined Blackpool on loan from Middlesbrough last January, and made an instant impact in the left wing-back role under Neil Critchley, making 19 appearances in total.

The 26-year-old’s form earned him a permanent move to Bloomfield Road in the summer, but a change of coach just two games into the campaign saw his natural position taken out of the equation.

Initially under Bruce, he was given an opportunity at left back in the absence of James Husband, before suffering a minor injury setback of his own, which stopped his flow.

In more recent times, he’s either been used off the bench or as a more attacking option on the wing, prior to the Seasiders’ recent recruitment in that area.

In total, Coulson has made 27 appearances across this season so far, contributing a goal and an assist in the EFL Cup and EFL Trophy respectively.