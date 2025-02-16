Steve Bruce enacted a large amount of change in Blackpool’s 3-3 draw with Mansfield Town on Saturday afternoon.

The Seasiders found themselves 3-1 down at one stage in the game at Bloomfield Road, with Will Evans, Keanu Baccus and Lucas Akins all scoring for the visitors on the back of Sonny Carey’s opener.

Ashley Fletcher and Niall Ennis both found the back of the net inside the final 20 minutes to claim a point for the Fylde Coast outfit, in a fixture where the performances of those in Tangerine were mainly underwhelming.

Even with the scoreline only at 2-1 at the break, Bruce felt it was important to make a number of changes.

Hayden Coulson, CJ Hamilton and Fletcher were all introduced, and a three-man defence was brought into play.

It was a system similar to the one used by former Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley, which the club has taken steps to move away from since his sacking back in August.

Bruce admits it’s not been something he’s worked on in training, but felt it was the appropriate change to make in that situation

“I know they can do it because they’ve played,” he said.

“I just thought we needed a change of personnel, a change of system, and a bit of encouragement. It was a way of getting two strikers up the pitch and a number 10, with two wide players. The system suited us to chase the game.

“I think they realised we needed to do something, and the ones on the pitch needed to respond, because I could’ve easily made six, seven, eight changes. It’s arguably the worst they’ve played in that first half, so I’m pleased.”