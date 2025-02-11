Blackpool 0-0 Rotherham United: Bloomfield Road woes continues with stalemate

Blackpool were unable to end their lengthy wait for a home win after drawing 0-0 with Rotherham United.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders’ last victory at Bloomfield Road remains back in September, with their last seven games in front of their own fans all ending in the points being shared.

Despite extending their unbeaten run in League One to nine matches, frustrations will remain high for Steve Bruce as his side continue to miss chances to close the gap between themselves and the top six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game’s first clear half chance fell the way of Blackpool. A pass through from Sonny Carey found Sammy Silvera on the left side, with the winger working his way into the box through some quick footwork, before having his eventual shot blocked by Cameron Humphreys.

Shortly after, the Australian almost set-up an opportunity for Ashley Fletcher, but a slight touch took the ball away from the striker, allowing Rotherham keeper Dillon Phillips to collect the ball.

Down the other end, one of the Millers’ most-productive moments in the first half was scuppered by Odel Offiah - who was on hand to make a fantastic block to deny Jordan Hugill from close-range.

On his first start for the club since his loan move from Middlesbrough last month, Silvera continued to threaten for the Seasiders, with the winger coming close with an effort from distance, with his shot going just wide of the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first save of the evening came from Harry Tyrer - who came off his line to get a hand on an attempt from Sam Nombe, after the Rotherham forward had seen off pressure from Olly Casey to get a shot away.

That proved to be one of the Blackpool defender’s last bit of action, with the 24-year-old forced off through injury in the 35th minute.

Before the break, a couple more chances came the Seasiders’ way. A Carey effort from distance was deflected just wide, while Jake Beesley had a shot blocked from the resulting corner, before putting the rebound into the side-netting.

Bruce’s side were put under some pressure following the restart, with some good defensive discipline required to keep the visitors at bay on the edge of the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The best chance the Millers were able to muster was put behind by Offiah, with the Brighton & Hove Albion loanee able to put his foot out to stop a shot from Nombe.

Tyrer was also called into action again, denying a half-volley shot by Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu from the edge of the box.

On the hour mark, Blackpool made three changes, with Lee Evans, Niall Ennis and Rob Apter all entering the action. The latter made an early impression, forcing Phillips into a save at his front post.

Heading into the latter stages, Tyrer was needed by the Seasiders once again, this time to stop a shot from Joe Powell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Phillips was able to deny a shot from distance by Evans down the other end, as things ended in a stalemate.

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey (35’), Elkan Baggott, James Husband, CJ Hamilton (57’), Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, Sammy Silvera (89’), Ashley Fletcher (57’), Jake Beesley (57’).

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel (35’), Lee Evans (57’), Hayden Coulson (89’), Niall Ennis (57’), Rob Apter (57’), Ryan Finnigan.