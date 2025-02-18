The highest and lowest League One attendances - with Blackpool's backing compared to likes of Rotherham United and Birmingham City

By Amos Wynn
Published 18th Feb 2025, 16:00 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 12:25 BST
Like most seasons – League One has attracted a range of attendances throughout the current campaign so far.

Throughout the division, there’s always variation in the numbers different clubs attract, regardless of where they sit in the table.

The season so far has seen a drop of over 1,000 in Blackpool’s average attendance of 10,667 last year, with one of the contributing factors being a rise in season ticket prices.

One of the Seasiders’ main issues have been their form at Bloomfield Road, and are currently still waiting for their first home win since the end of September.

Meanwhile, both the teams relegated and promoted to League One last May have brought huge numbers and party atmospheres.

Here’s a closer a look at the average attendances of every club this season:

We've taken a look at the average attendances across League One.

1. Where does Bloomfield Road rank?

We've taken a look at the average attendances across League One. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 2,940 (24th).

2. Burton Albion (Pirelli Stadium)

Average attendance: 2,940 (24th). Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 4,012 (23rd).

3. Stevenage (Lamex Stadium)

Average attendance: 4,012 (23rd). Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 4,174 (22nd).

4. Crawley Town (Broadfield Stadium)

Average attendance: 4,174 (22nd). Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 5,014 (21st).

5. Wycombe Wanderers (Adams Park)

Average attendance: 5,014 (21st). Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 6,427 (20th).

6. Shrewsbury Town (Croud Meadow)

Average attendance: 6,427 (20th). Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:League OneRotherham UnitedBirmingham CitySeasidersBlackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice