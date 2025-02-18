Throughout the division, there’s always variation in the numbers different clubs attract, regardless of where they sit in the table.

The season so far has seen a drop of over 1,000 in Blackpool’s average attendance of 10,667 last year, with one of the contributing factors being a rise in season ticket prices.

One of the Seasiders’ main issues have been their form at Bloomfield Road, and are currently still waiting for their first home win since the end of September.

Meanwhile, both the teams relegated and promoted to League One last May have brought huge numbers and party atmospheres.

Here’s a closer a look at the average attendances of every club this season: