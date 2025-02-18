Even prior to the sacking of Neil Critchley back in August, a number of long-serving players had headed towards the exit door, alongside a number of the club’s youngsters.
Since the appointment of Steve Bruce, there has been a change of approach at Bloomfield Road, which prompted further exits throughout the most-recent transfer window.
We’ve taken a closer look at how the recent permanent departures have performed since leaving the Seasiders:
1. Marvin Ekpiteta
Marvin Ekpiteta departed Blackpool at the conclusion of his contract with club, after playing 143 games in total in Tangerine. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Marvin Ekpiteta (Continued)
The defender made the move to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian, and has featured 16 times in all competitions for the Edinburgh outfit so far, scoring once. Photo: Ian MacNicol
3. Callum Connolly
Callum Connolly made 108 appearances for Blackpool between 2021 and 2024, before departing at the conclusion of his contract. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Callum Connolly (Continued)
Connolly joined newly-promoted Stockport County in the summer, and has featured 28 times for the Hatters in League One, scoring one goal and providing two assists. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
5. Shayne Lavery
Shayne Lavery was released by Blackpool following the end of his contract with the club, after scoring 18 times in 106 games during his time on the Fylde Coast. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. Shayne Lavery (Continued)
Lavery made the move to Cambridge United ahead of the season, and has scored four goals in 12 League One games, including two in a 4-4 draw against the Seasiders. Like his time on the Fylde Coast, injuries have proven to be disruptive for the 26-year-old. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White
