How the 15 players that have departed Blackpool permanently in the last two windows have performed since - including Stockport County, Plymouth Argyle and Hull City figures

By Amos Wynn
Published 18th Feb 2025, 12:00 BST
There’s been plenty of change at Blackpool in recent times.

Even prior to the sacking of Neil Critchley back in August, a number of long-serving players had headed towards the exit door, alongside a number of the club’s youngsters.

Since the appointment of Steve Bruce, there has been a change of approach at Bloomfield Road, which prompted further exits throughout the most-recent transfer window.

We’ve taken a closer look at how the recent permanent departures have performed since leaving the Seasiders:

Marvin Ekpiteta departed Blackpool at the conclusion of his contract with club, after playing 143 games in total in Tangerine.

1. Marvin Ekpiteta

Marvin Ekpiteta departed Blackpool at the conclusion of his contract with club, after playing 143 games in total in Tangerine. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
The defender made the move to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian, and has featured 16 times in all competitions for the Edinburgh outfit so far, scoring once.

2. Marvin Ekpiteta (Continued)

The defender made the move to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian, and has featured 16 times in all competitions for the Edinburgh outfit so far, scoring once. Photo: Ian MacNicol

Photo Sales
Callum Connolly made 108 appearances for Blackpool between 2021 and 2024, before departing at the conclusion of his contract.

3. Callum Connolly

Callum Connolly made 108 appearances for Blackpool between 2021 and 2024, before departing at the conclusion of his contract. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Connolly joined newly-promoted Stockport County in the summer, and has featured 28 times for the Hatters in League One, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

4. Callum Connolly (Continued)

Connolly joined newly-promoted Stockport County in the summer, and has featured 28 times for the Hatters in League One, scoring one goal and providing two assists. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
Shayne Lavery was released by Blackpool following the end of his contract with the club, after scoring 18 times in 106 games during his time on the Fylde Coast.

5. Shayne Lavery

Shayne Lavery was released by Blackpool following the end of his contract with the club, after scoring 18 times in 106 games during his time on the Fylde Coast. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Lavery made the move to Cambridge United ahead of the season, and has scored four goals in 12 League One games, including two in a 4-4 draw against the Seasiders. Like his time on the Fylde Coast, injuries have proven to be disruptive for the 26-year-old.

6. Shayne Lavery (Continued)

Lavery made the move to Cambridge United ahead of the season, and has scored four goals in 12 League One games, including two in a 4-4 draw against the Seasiders. Like his time on the Fylde Coast, injuries have proven to be disruptive for the 26-year-old. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolHull CityStockport CountyNeil CritchleySeasidersSteve Bruce
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice